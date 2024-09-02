Kuwait, UAE Hold Official Talks, Sign Several Mous

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait and United Arab Emirates held on Monday the fifth session of the joint supreme committee between the two countries in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs said that the Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya, while the UAE delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed.

The statement noted that during the meeting, joint official talks were held and aspects of bilateral cooperation between all sectors in the two countries were reviewed, including areas of development and growth were discussed in various fields that serve the two countries and their peoples.

It stated that the work of the joint committee culminated in the signing of a number of agreements within the framework of memoranda of understanding and executive programs that reflect the determination of the two brotherly countries to strengthen the close bond between them in various vital and important fields.

The statement said the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the governments of the two countries in the field of standardization activities, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of infrastructure, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, the executive program for educational cooperation between the two sides 2024-2027, also an executive program in the field of sports for the years 2024-2025-2026, in addition to the executive program for cultural cooperation for the years 2024-2026.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding between the government of the State of Kuwait and the government of the United Arab Emirates in the field of cybersecurity, a memorandum of understanding in the field of procurement and defense industries, and the minutes of the joint committee between the two countries.

Earlier, Al-Yahya reviewed with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed the historic relations that bind the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.

A separate statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this came within the framework of the official visit that Minister Al-Yahya is making to head the State of Kuwait's delegation to the fifth session of the Kuwaiti-Emirati Joint Higher Committee in the capital, Abu Dhabi. (end)

