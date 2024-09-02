US Shocker: 4 People Die In Gunfire On Public Transit Train Outside Chicago

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, four people were reportedly killed on Monday in a gunfire that broke out on a subway train outside Chicago, said a report by news agency AP citing police.

Three people were declared dead at the Forest Park station in Illinois, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital, the report said.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

The Forest Park department got a 911 call about three being people shot on a train at the CTA Blue Line station in Forest Park around 5:30 am local time, according to Good Morning America citing a police statement.

Initially, the suspect got away but was subsequently caught on a train on a different route.

Forest Park police, along with CTA security, used video surveillance to help identify the accussed. Then the Chicago Police located the suspect on a CTA Pink Line train. He was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from his possession, said Forest Park police.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said in a statement.

It also said:“As soon as it was reported, CTA immediately deployed resources to assist the Forest Park Police in their investigation into the matter, including review of all possible security camera footage, which proved to be vital in aiding local enforcement.”

“We commend both the Forest Park Police Department for their thorough and collaborative efforts to provide information to partner agencies; as well as the Chicago Police Department whose quick actions led to the apprehension of a suspect in this matter,” CTA added.

CTA Blue Line service was temporarily halted between Forest Park and Austin due to the shooting incident.

The matter is being probed further.