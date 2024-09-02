Tutors International Releases Advice on Setting up the Right Learning Space for Homeschooled Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For a happy, productive and engaged student, the right environment is vital. Drawing on their extensive experience in residential private tutoring, today leading provider of full-time tuition, Tutors International , announced the things that parents should consider when creating an inspirational learning space for homeschooled children.

When setting up a

homeschool or private tutoring space, it's all about mixing practical features with a personal touch that suits the student's learning needs and comfort. Make the environment not just a great spot for learning but also a place that's welcoming and exciting.



Tutors International have placed exceptional private tutors with families all over the world, and know how to engage and support students of all ages through their home-based learning. Here's what CEO and Founder, Adam Caller , has learned about creating the ideal study environment at home:



Have a designated learning area: Choose a specific area in the home dedicated to learning, ideally separate from play areas or bedrooms to reduce distraction. This helps in establishing a routine and signals to students that it's time to focus on study.

Make it comfortable: Invest in comfortable, age-appropriate furniture. Ensure that the chair and desk are the right size for the student; they should be able to sit comfortably with their feet flat on the ground and the desk at a suitable height for writing and using the computer.

Look at lighting: Proper lighting is crucial. Natural light is best, but if it's not quite enough, use additional lamps or overhead lighting. Avoid placing computer screens where they will be subject to glare.

Keep things organised: Keep the space well organised with shelves, bins, and folders. A clutter-free space minimises distractions and helps students focus better. Ensure all necessary supplies, like pencils, paper, and books, are within easy reach.

Consider the technology setup: Technology is bound to be part of the learning process, so ensure you have a reliable internet connection and everything works (I'm looking at you, printer!). Consider where you site computers or tablets to maintain good posture and visibility.

Get outside!: Students need fresh air, exercise and a change of scenery. If you can, position your learning space near an external door, so it's easy to go outside and explore the world.

Is it noisy?: The area should be quiet or have a consistent ambient noise level that doesn't stop students from concentrating. You might consider soundproofing or using white noise machines if you have a particularly noisy home!

Make it inspiring: Decorate the space with educational posters, the student's artwork, or motivational quotes. A visually appealing space can stimulate learning and make the process much more fun.

Be flexible: The learning space should be adaptable to various activities such as reading, writing, art projects, and experiments. If space is limited, consider using modular furniture or adjustable storage solutions to adapt to the different needs of the day. The use of dedicated carts for specific subjects that require standard supplies such as art or science can help to transform the same space for use in a variety of purposes.

Safety first: It's an obvious one, but especially for younger children, ensure that the space is safe with no sharp edges, dangerous equipment within easy reach, open electrical outlets, or small objects that could be choking hazards. Home-based science subjects in particular require specialised safety equipment that should be kept on hand at all times. The personal touch: Allow students to personalise their learning area with items that make them feel comfortable and valued, like photographs, their own artwork, or favourite books.

Mark Cleaver, private tutor , currently on full-time residential tutoring placement with Tutors International, reiterates how the right environment inspires students - and tutors - to achieve amazing things:

"It should be a celebration of learning, filled with classic books, inspirational posters, fascinating resources, puzzles that spark curiosity, and objects that generate awe and wonder. When tutors and students are surrounded by inspirational objects, the space becomes magical, and every item is a possible gateway to new ideas, insights, and discussions. The role of a tutor is multi-faceted and fascinating; having the right learning environment lays a vital foundation for success."

To sum up, creating an inspirational learning space at home is about more than just arranging furniture - it's about constructing a place of curiosity and growth that caters to the unique needs of each student.

A well-designed educational environment not only enhances academic performance but also nurtures a lifelong passion for learning. Let the space be a reflection of the envisioned educational journey, empowering students and tutors alike to explore, engage, and excel.

