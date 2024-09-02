India's Power Consumption Declines By 4.7% In August Amid Above-Normal Rainfall

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

2 (KNN) India's power consumption saw a notable decline of 4.7 per cent in August 2024, falling to 144.21 billion units (BU) from 151.32 BU in the same period last year, according to official data.

The dip in electricity usage was largely attributed to above-normal rainfall across the country, which reduced the need for cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the country experienced 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, which is approximately 16 per cent higher than the normal average of 248.1 mm for the month.

This unexpected increase in rainfall resulted in cooler temperatures, leading to a decreased demand for electricity for cooling purposes.

In addition to the reduction in overall consumption, there was also a contraction in peak power demand. The highest supply in a day, or peak power demand met, decreased to 216.68 gigawatts (GW) in August 2024, down from 236.29 GW in August 2023.

This is a significant drop compared to the peak power demand, which reached an all-time high of about 250 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier projections from the power ministry had estimated a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May, and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.

The ministry had also anticipated that peak power demand could hit 260 GW during the summer months. However, the unexpected weather patterns have clearly impacted these forecasts.

Experts suggest that the widespread above-normal rainfall has played a crucial role in curbing the use of cooling appliances, thereby reducing both power consumption and demand growth.

They predict that power consumption and demand will remain steady in the coming months due to an anticipated increase in commercial and industrial consumption, driven by the onset of the festive season starting with Ganesh Chaturthi this month.

"With the festival season kicking off, we expect a steady rise in power demand due to increased economic activities," an industry expert noted. "However, this will be balanced by the reduced use of cooling devices, given the cooler weather conditions."

The situation reflects the complex interplay between weather patterns and energy consumption, highlighting the challenges in forecasting power demand in a country as diverse and dynamic as India.

As the nation moves into the festive period, all eyes will be on how these factors continue to shape the energy landscape.

(KNN Bureau)