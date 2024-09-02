KRCS Signs USD 1,300 Mln Project Agreement For Rohingya Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sep 2 (KUNA)-- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed a USD 1,300 mln project agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in the Middle East and North Africa, to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, funded by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

In a statement to KUNA, Vice President of (IFRC), and Secretary-General of (KRCS) Maha Al-Barjas said that the agreement is funded by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and covers the of 1,520 homes for Rohingya refugees and supporting them with personal hygiene baskets for more than 6,000 beneficiaries.

Al-Barjas noted that the agreement entered into force today, and will continue until June of next year 2025.

She praised the role of (KFAED) for its role in supporting the various development projects worldwide, demonstrating Kuwait's pioneering role in the field of humanitarian work and helping brotherly and friendly countries.

In a similar statement to KUNA, the Regional Director of (IFRC) for the Middle East and North Africa, Dr. Hossam Al-Sharqawi, said that KRCS is one of the most prominent supportive partners in all parts of the world, that reflects the generosity of the State of Kuwait and its people towards the issues of the vulnerable wherever they are.

He stated that the strategic partnership between the (IFRC) and (KRCS) is a distinguished partnership developed through the exchange of experiences to enhance cooperation in relevant fields.

The 11th Middle East and North Africa Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies began Monday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, with the participation of member states.

It includes specialized working sessions on the work of the societies and their role in meeting humanitarian needs, empowering volunteers, and keeping pace with global humanitarian transformations.(end)

