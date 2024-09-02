ZZQ Smokehouse Unveils New Catering And Takeout Options For Stress-Free Events And Easy Entertaining

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Minnesota, US, 2nd September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , ZZQ Smokehouse, a leading BBQ restaurant in Eagan, MN, is excited to announce the expansion of its catering and takeout services, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy their favorite BBQ dishes.

Whether hosting an event or simply looking for a convenient meal, ZZQ Smokehouse offers flexible options that are sure to impress. With these new services, they are poised to become a top choice for both private and corporate events. Their expanded offerings include BBQ food delivery and catering services designed to simplify the planning process and provide guests with delicious, high-quality meals.

ZZQ Smokehouse's newly expanded event catering services in Eagan, MN cater to a variety of occasions, from office parties to private gatherings. The catering menu is thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse needs of guests, with a focus on gluten-free options to accommodate different dietary requirements.

“We're thrilled to offer our customers a seamless catering experience. Our mission is to provide flavorful, satisfying meals that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of dietary preferences,” said a representative of ZZQ Smokehouse.

ZZQ Smokehouse's commitment to quality extends to their gluten-free catering in Eagan, MN, ensuring that every guest can indulge in their delicious BBQ. Whether you're planning a corporate lunch or a family celebration, ZZQ Smokehouse is ready to deliver exceptional service and unforgettable flavors.

In addition to catering, ZZQ Smokehouse has also enhanced its BBQ takeout and delivery services. Customers can now order online for pickup or take advantage of a fast, reliable BBQ delivery service. Whether it's a quick lunch or a family dinner, ZZQ Smokehouse brings the convenience of high-quality BBQ straight to your doorstep.

The menu features a variety of options, including gluten-free mac and cheese, wings, sandwiches, ribs, and more. With generous portions and rich flavors, ZZQ Smokehouse ensures that every meal is both satisfying and memorable.

“Our online ordering system is user-friendly, making it easy for customers to enjoy our BBQ wherever they are. Whether for pickup or delivery, we promise a meal that's packed with flavor and perfect for any occasion,” said a spokesperson of ZZQ Smokehouse.

ZZQ Smokehouse is a renowned BBQ restaurant in Eagan, MN, offering a wide range of catering and takeout services. For more information about their services or to place an order, visit their website.

Address: 3390 Coachman Rd Eagan, MN 55121