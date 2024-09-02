Cambodia Sees 8% Drop In Construction Investment In H1
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Phnom Penh: Cambodia's construction sector attracted a total investment of 2.53 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2024, down 8 percent over the same period last year, a government report said on Saturday.
The Cambodian government granted licenses to 1,642 construction projects during the January-June period, down 11 percent from a year earlier, said the report from the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.
The approved projects included new towns, housing development, condominiums, industrial and commercial facilities, tourism resorts and hotels, the report said.
The construction and real estate sector is one of four pillars supporting the Southeast Asian country's economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, tourism and agriculture.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance forecast recently that the construction and real estate sector would see a sluggish growth in
2024.
Hoe Ee Khor, chief economist of ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, said that Cambodia's construction sector may experience a slower recovery pace, with growth potentially falling short of pre-pandemic levels due to prolonged real estate downturn.
“The boost in infrastructure investment will partially offset the weakness in the real estate sector,” he told Xinhua in an e-mail.
MENAFN02092024000063011010ID1108626189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.