Jebsen & Jessen Group Announces Acquisition Of Mongolia-Based MSM Group

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Jebsen & Jessen Group Announces of Mongolia-based MSM Group" data-link=" & Jessen Group Announces Acquisition of Mongolia-based MSM Group" class="whatsapp">Shar This strategic acquisition will enhance geographic expansion and strengthen distribution capabilities and networks.

Per Magnusson, CEO of Jebsen & Jessen Group and Mark Gabel, CEO of MSM Group.

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - Diversified industrial conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen Group today announces the acquisition of MSM Group, a Mongolia-based company headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, thereby establishing a leading position in the fast growing market of Mongolia.As one of the leading conglomerates in Mongolia, MSM Group spans multiple sectors including industrial equipment, chemical, automotive, beverage and agricultural equipment distribution. Since 1998, MSM Group has been playing a pivotal role in introducing premium international brands to the Mongolian market, and remains the sole distributor and partner for more than 50 of these brands in the country today. With over 650 employees, MSM Group operates showrooms, workshops, warehousing facilities and sales outlets in the central area of the capital city Ulaanbaatar, as well as South Gobi and other areas of Mongolia.This acquisition brings together the technological know-how and strength of two family businesses serving complementary markets. Jebsen & Jessen Group has had a long-standing relationship with MSM Group, with MSM Group serving as a distributor of Jebsen & Jessen Group's industrial products in Mongolia for over a decade.MSM Group is Jebsen & Jessen Group's third acquisition in six months following that of GMA Garnet and Safetech, and marks its further expansion into new markets beyond its stronghold in South East Asia this year. With the entry into Mongolia, Jebsen & Jessen Group is poised to extend its reach and capitalise on new opportunities in a rapidly growing market.'We are delighted to be welcoming MSM Group as part of the Jebsen & Jessen family. The acquisition is a strategic move that aligns with the goal of expanding our global footprint, and enhancing our industrial and distribution capabilities,' said Jebsen & Jessen Group CEO Per Magnusson. 'MSM Group's leading market position in Mongolia, its strong management team and workforce, and its diverse businesses will be a valuable addition to our portfolio. We will benefit from the synergies that we can now leverage across these activities.'For MSM Group, this acquisition facilitates access to the extensive resources and expertise of Jebsen & Jessen Group, offering new avenues for growth and development. Further, the history of the two family businesses with a shared commitment to long-term growth and community impact makes this an attractive union. The alignment of common values rooted in trust, heritage and a deep understanding of the markets creates a strong foundation for a successful, sustainable partnership.MSM Group will become the seventh business unit within Jebsen & Jessen Group. The founders of MSM Group, Laurenz Melchers and David Reiner, will remain minority shareholders alongside CEO Mark Gabel. MSM Group will continue to operate under its current company name and leadership, and maintain its commercial presence with all operations and business proceeding as usual.'Having known Heinrich Jessen, Chairman of Jebsen & Jessen Group for many years, both in a professional and personal capacity, both David and I are assured that this is the right step and Jebsen & Jessen Group is the perfect partner to entrust the future of MSM Group and its employees for the many years to come,' said Chairman of MSM Group Laurenz Melchers.'MSM Group has enjoyed strong growth over several decades to become the market leading company it is today. Joining Jebsen & Jessen Group provides us with the potential to scale our operations to levels we have never achieved before. These are exciting times for our teams and the brands we represent,' said MSM Group CEO Mark Gabel.Hashtag: #Jebsen&JessenGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jebsen & Jessen Group

Part of a global family enterprise that dates back to a trading partnership formed in Hong Kong in 1895, Jebsen & Jessen Group headquartered in Singapore is today an industrial conglomerate with a diverse network of businesses spanning manufacturing, engineering, mining and distribution activities. Core businesses include cable technology, garnet, ingredients, life sciences, packaging and other industrial technology, across more than 15 countries in five continents. Over 4,000 colleagues work as one to develop meaningful products and services for the myriad customers served.

For more information, visit



.



Jebsen & Jessen Group