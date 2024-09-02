Mumbai To Kolkata: A Look At India's Cities Facing Risk Of Submergence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, are highly vulnerable to the impacts of rising sea levels and climate change. These cities face risks of flooding, submergence, and increased cyclone intensity, posing significant challenges for their populations and infrastructure.

India's bustling cities, known for their vibrant culture and economic significance, are increasingly at risk due to climate change. From the financial capital of Mumbai to the cultural hub of Kolkata, several urban areas are facing the alarming possibility of submergence. Rising sea levels, unpredictable weather patterns, and rapid urbanization are exacerbating these threats. In this article, we explore the cities most vulnerable to submergence and what it means for their future.

1. Mumbai

The coastal city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, is highly vulnerable to rising sea levels. Studies indicate that if global sea levels continue to rise at the current rate, a significant portion of the city could be submerged by 2050. Mumbai is prone to intense cyclones and storm surges, which can cause severe flooding in low-lying areas. The warming of the Arabian Sea is increasing the intensity and frequency of these events. Areas like Worli, Nariman Point, and Colaba in Mumbai could face increased flooding.

2. Kolkata

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is situated close to sea level and surrounded by several rivers. The city is vulnerable to both rising sea levels and riverine flooding. The Sundarbans and other low-lying areas around Kolkata could experience frequent flooding and submergence of significant portions.

3. Chennai

Chennai is also facing a threat from rising sea levels. Continuous coastal erosion and increasing floods pose a risk to this city. In recent years, the city has experienced severe flooding due to heavy rainfall and an inadequate urban drainage system. Over-extraction of groundwater and poor water management practices have further increased the city's vulnerability.

4. Pondicherry

The existence of the Union Territory of Pondicherry is also under threat. While this region is partially vulnerable to rising sea levels, human activities like sand mining could exacerbate the risk to its existence. Prone to cyclones, the region could face further threats from destructive storm surges and flooding.

5. Surat

Surat, the most famous city of Gujarat, is situated on the banks of the Tapi River. This city faces the threat of river erosion and flooding. The lower part of this city could be submerged.