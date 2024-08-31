Independence Day Of Kyrgyzstan Celebrated In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

An official reception was organized in Baku on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union (PU), state and representatives, deputies of the sixth convocation Milli Majlis, representatives of the corps in our country and public representatives took part in the event.

At the official reception, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were played first.

Expressing his sincere thanks and gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for her participation in the event, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to our country, Maksat Mamitkanov, pointed out that our countries are fraternal and brotherly. He emphasized that we are closely connected with each other, mutual relations between our countries, and our joint activities are at an excellent level.

"Let our friendship be eternal and deepen day by day. We highly value this friendship and our strategic cooperation. There is a political dialogue between the two countries. Our joint projects are being continued," the ambassador said.

Speaking about the development path of his country, the diplomat stated that the Kyrgyz people have gone through difficult stages for independence and said.

"The Kyrgyz Republic, like other Turkic-speaking countries, attaches great importance to cooperation and deepening of relations with Azerbaijan. Our countries are successfully represented in various international organizations."

Emphasizing the importance of the state visit of the Kyrgyz President to our country in April of this year, the ambassador touched on the importance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund and noted its role in expanding cooperation between our countries.

Wishing peace and tranquility to our people, the diplomat expressed his confidence that the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani friendship, based on historical roots, will continue to develop at an increasing pace based on common interests.

Congratulating the Kyrgyz Republic on Independence Day, Leyla Aliyeva wished peace and prosperity to the Kyrgyz people and recited her poem dedicated to Issyk-Kul Lake.

A memorial gift was presented to Leyla Aliyeva at the event.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who congratulated the Kyrgyz state and people on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan, said that traditional friendly and brotherly relations between our peoples existed historically. Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations are at the level of strategic partnership.

"Relations between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples, based on historical friendship and brotherhood, are developing successfully with the political will of the leaders of both countries. With mutual visits and joint efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, our relations have developed and entered a new stage. Today, cooperation between our countries in a number of fields, especially in the fields of trade, economy, investment and transport, is successfully developing, and important projects are being implemented. The signing of the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to our country on April 20, 2022, played an important role in bringing the relations to a higher level," the minister pointed out.

Speaking about the economic relations between our countries, effective cooperation in the direction of renewable energy, and joint investments in the wind and energy sector, Parviz Shahbazov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic supports Azerbaijan in the construction works carried out in the territories freed from occupation.

He expressed confidence that the existing strategic partnership, traditional friendly relations, and effective cooperation between our countries will expand further.

Russia's ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov and other speakers congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its independence day and wished the Kyrgyz people peace, tranquility, and progress.

At the end of the event, a video depicting the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz friendship was shown.