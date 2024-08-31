Independence Day Of Kyrgyzstan Celebrated In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
An official reception was organized in Baku on the occasion of
the 33rd anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and
the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice
President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the
IDEA Public Union (PU), state and government representatives,
deputies of the sixth convocation Milli Majlis, representatives of
the diplomatic corps in our country and public representatives took
part in the event.
At the official reception, the national anthems of Azerbaijan
and Kyrgyzstan were played first.
Expressing his sincere thanks and gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva,
Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for her
participation in the event, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic
to our country, Maksat Mamitkanov, pointed out that our countries
are fraternal and brotherly. He emphasized that we are closely
connected with each other, mutual relations between our countries,
and our joint activities are at an excellent level.
"Let our friendship be eternal and deepen day by day. We highly
value this friendship and our strategic cooperation. There is a
political dialogue between the two countries. Our joint projects
are being continued," the ambassador said.
Speaking about the development path of his country, the diplomat
stated that the Kyrgyz people have gone through difficult stages
for independence and said.
"The Kyrgyz Republic, like other Turkic-speaking countries,
attaches great importance to cooperation and deepening of relations
with Azerbaijan. Our countries are successfully represented in
various international organizations."
Emphasizing the importance of the state visit of the Kyrgyz
President to our country in April of this year, the ambassador
touched on the importance of the establishment of the
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund and noted its role in expanding
cooperation between our countries.
Wishing peace and tranquility to our people, the diplomat
expressed his confidence that the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani friendship,
based on historical roots, will continue to develop at an
increasing pace based on common interests.
Congratulating the Kyrgyz Republic on Independence Day, Leyla
Aliyeva wished peace and prosperity to the Kyrgyz people and
recited her poem dedicated to Issyk-Kul Lake.
A memorial gift was presented to Leyla Aliyeva at the event.
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who congratulated the Kyrgyz
state and people on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan, said
that traditional friendly and brotherly relations between our
peoples existed historically. Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations are
at the level of strategic partnership.
"Relations between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples, based on
historical friendship and brotherhood, are developing successfully
with the political will of the leaders of both countries. With
mutual visits and joint efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and
Kyrgyzstan, our relations have developed and entered a new stage.
Today, cooperation between our countries in a number of fields,
especially in the fields of trade, economy, investment and
transport, is successfully developing, and important projects are
being implemented. The signing of the "Declaration on Strategic
Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz
Republic" during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr
Japarov to our country on April 20, 2022, played an important role
in bringing the relations to a higher level," the minister pointed
out.
Speaking about the economic relations between our countries,
effective cooperation in the direction of renewable energy, and
joint investments in the wind and energy sector, Parviz Shahbazov
noted that the Kyrgyz Republic supports Azerbaijan in the
construction works carried out in the territories freed from
occupation.
He expressed confidence that the existing strategic partnership,
traditional friendly relations, and effective cooperation between
our countries will expand further.
Russia's ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov and other
speakers congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its independence day and
wished the Kyrgyz people peace, tranquility, and progress.
At the end of the event, a video depicting the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz
friendship was shown.
