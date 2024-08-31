Azerbaijan's CEC Addresses Voting Rights Of Armenian-Origin Citizens In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, has clarified the participation of Armenian-origin citizens living in Khankendi in the upcoming elections, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press on August 31, Panahov emphasized that equal conditions have been established for all citizens, regardless of their nationality.

"We do not differentiate between voters based on their nationality. If they have an Azerbaijani citizen's ID card and are included in the voter lists, they can vote," Panahov stated.