Azerbaijan's CEC Addresses Voting Rights Of Armenian-Origin Citizens In Khankendi
8/31/2024 8:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC),
Mazahir Panahov, has clarified the participation of Armenian-origin
citizens living in Khankendi in the upcoming elections,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at a press conference on August 31, Panahov emphasized
that equal voting conditions have been established for all
citizens, regardless of their nationality.
"We do not differentiate between voters based on their
nationality. If they have an Azerbaijani citizen's ID card and are
included in the voter lists, they can vote," Panahov stated.
