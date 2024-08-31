Israeli Occupation Kills 25 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- At least 25 Palestinians fell martyred in launched by Israeli forces at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip and southern city of Khan Yunis.

Three martyrs of one family were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli occupation air raid on a house in the west of the camp, authorities said in a press release.

Al-Ouda Hospital received 17 martyrs, including nine belonging to one family, in an at the western part of the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the statement.

In Khan Yunis City, medical teams recovered the dead bodies of five martyrs belonging to the same family, who were killed in an air raid targeting their house in the city. (end) wab

