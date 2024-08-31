عربي


Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Types Of Modak To Give Lord Ganesha

8/31/2024 12:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without the delicious Modak, Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet. While the traditional steamed Modak is a staple, there are various other delightful types to try. Here are 7 unique Modak varieties you must make this Ganesh Chaturthi to impress Bappa and your guests alike


This Ganesh Chaturthi, delight Lord Ganesha with 7 unique types of Modak. From traditional steamed to innovative chocolate and kesar varieties to please Bappa


Steamed Modak, made with a rice flour dough and filled with coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy


Mawa Modak is rich, creamy variation made from reduced milk solids (mawa or khoya). Mixed with sugar and flavored with cardamom, this Modak is often garnished with nuts and saffron


Rose Modak is a fragrant and visually stunning variation that brings a floral twist to the traditional sweet. It is made with a blend of rose syrup or rose water


Kesar Modak is a rich, saffron-infused version of the traditional Modak. The dough is flavored with saffron strands soaked in milk, giving it a vibrant yellow color


Chocolate Modak combines the classic shape with a modern twist. Made from chocolate or cocoa powder mixed with condensed milk, nuts, and dry fruits


Dry Fruit Modak is a healthier option packed with the goodness of assorted dry fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates


Paneer Modak is a soft and creamy variation made from fresh paneer (cottage cheese). The paneer is mixed with condensed milk and flavored with cardamom

