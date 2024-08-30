Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Today, August 31? Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) holiday schedule: Banks will remain openAugust 31, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month.

In India, hours are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) , which outlines specific guidelines for when banks should be closed. According to these guidelines, banks across the country are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In addition, banks do not operate on Sundays and other designated regional or national holidays.

| Bank Holidays in September 2024: Check the full list here National holidays

The RBI's framework for bank holidays ensures that banking services align with both national and regional observances. National holidays, such as Republic Day , Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, are uniformly observed across all states. Additionally, each state may have its own set of regional holidays, which can affect banking operations locally.

On the second and fourth Saturdays, banks will not be open, giving employees a regular break each month. This practice aligns with the RBI's efforts to standardize banking hours and provide consistent service schedules nationwide. Similarly, Sundays are universally observed as non-banking days, providing a weekly rest period for both staff and customers.

| Latest News Today Live Updates August 31, 2024: Get set, go! Google Doodle today salutes para-athletes' spirit at Paralympics Games Paris 2024 Bank Holidays in September 2024

Nabi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. The specific closures may vary by state. Also Read | India's forex reserves swell by $7 bn to hit fresh record high of $681 bn: RBI Bank Holidays in September 2024 In September 2024, banks in India will be closed for 15 days due to various holidays. These include Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ganesh Chaturthi, First Onam, Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad), Indrajatra, Pang-Lhabsol, the Friday after Eid-i-Milad Nabi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. The specific closures may vary by state.

In September 2024, banks in India will be closed for 15 days due to various holidays. These include Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ganesh Chaturthi, First Onam, Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad), Indrajatra, Pang-Lhabsol, the Friday after Eid-i-Milad