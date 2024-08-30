(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB and BINDO Launch World's First Metal JCB Card

JCB International Co., Ltd., the international subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. (“JCB”), Japan's only international payment brand, and BINDO LABS LIMITED (“Bindo”), the parent company and developer of Wonder, a leading payments and fintech in Asia Pacific, announced the launch of the Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Card on August 30, 2024.

This is the first JCB Metal Card issued globally. In addition to its premium metallic feel and look, the Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Card has various innovative and bespoke features, including:

Fast Virtual Card Issuance: Our efficient card issuance service ensures that you can receive your new virtual card in as little as 7 minutes. The physical metal card is expected to arrive within 5 days.

Global Acceptance: Cardholders can enjoy convenient payments at 49 million of JCB merchants worldwide.

Beneficial Services: Cardholders can enjoy exclusive JCB benefits and offers, including perks related to business travel, dining, and entertainment. For more details, please visit

Designed for Corporate Use: Ideal for company operations and business expenses, allowing company owners and employees to easily manage operational costs and business entertainment by settling credit card bills directly.

Administrative Cost Savings: By using a corporate credit card for transactions, the company pays bills directly, eliminating the need for employees to report business expenses individually. This reduces the workload of the finance department and saves on administration costs. In addition, the company can view detailed transaction records through the Wonder App to consolidate business expenses.

Superior Security: Advanced encryption technology is used to ensure the security of every transaction.

Over the next 12 months, Bindo expects to increase the number of Wonder x JCB Metal Corporate Cardmembers by approaching thousands of its own customers via Wonder, an all-in-one digital payments and financial services platform, with scope for further expansion across different industries and verticals.

Built on mutual trust, innovation and dedication, JCB and Bindo are both committed to continuing to drive financial innovation and improve financial access for merchants of all sizes and industries in Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Jason Ngan, the founder and CEO of Bindo, commented:

"We are very happy to announce our collaboration with JCB on the Wonder x JCB Metal Card issuing. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Wonder, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to enable all merchants, big or small, to pay and get paid effortlessly. By combining our cutting-edge technology with JCB's extensive network and expertise, merchants can now create a JCB corporate card with just a click of a button and streamline its financial management, effectively uplifting access to financial services for the traditionally underserved segments such as small to medium enterprises. We are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled benefits and convenience to our customers, and we look forward to a successful partnership with JCB."

Mr. Tomoya Ichino, Managing Director of JCB International (Asia) Ltd., added:

"We are very pleased to launch the world's first metal JCB Card. Bindo has achieved the remarkable introduction of a seamless card payment experience for taxi rides in Hong Kong, sparking a wave of momentum and citywide excitement. Bindo's technological capabilities and transformative offerings have truly set them apart as an industry-leading company. JCB will continue to strive to offer services with a particular focus on Hong Kong and Japan for a customer satisfaction. Together with Bindo, a pioneer in the market combining innovative technology with creative thinking, we will bring value and convenience to JCB cardmembers in Hong Kong. We anticipate the launch of many more cards in the future as we work together to push the boundaries of payment technology."

About BINDO

Bindo Labs is the parent company and developer of Wonder, a leading payments gateway and FinTech platform for merchants in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific. Before Wonder, Bindo Labs began its journey as the leading payment and software solutions provider to banks, financial institutions and merchants globally, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mainland China. Since inception, over 10,000 merchants globally have used Bindo's software to process more than USD 10 billion.

Today, Bindo Labs is disrupting digital payments with the launch of an innovative payments gateway and FinTech platform: Wonder. Wonder is Hong Kong's first fully digital omni-channel payment gateway platform where any merchant can self-KYC online in minutes, open an account, collect all payments and manage transactions from a single mobile app. Moreover, Wonder has pioneered instant payments settlement (T+0) in Hong Kong.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bindo Labs raised its USD 6 million series A funding round in 2021 led by Hong Kong Telecom (HKT). Currently, Bindo Labs has offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Shenzhen, and Changsha.

For more information, please visit:



About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit:



