Naftogaz CEO Denies Halt In Oil Transit Ahead Of Contract Expiration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC will continue to fulfill its obligations to European partners under the current oil contract.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“I strongly deny the rumors about suspending the transportation of oil towards Europe before the contract expiration date. Ukraine is remaining a reliable partner for European countries. We understand the importance of a stable for the population like no one else, so we will continue to fulfill our obligations under the current gas and oil transportation contracts,” Chernyshov told.

In his words, this position is confirmed by successful negotiations with the Government of the Slovak Republic and large energy companies, which were held by the head of Naftogaz Group during his visit to Bratislava this week.

“At the same time, we support and contribute in every possible way to Europe's fastest diversification of energy supply sources,” Chernyshov added.

In a commentary to the mass media, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak also emphasized that Ukraine would fulfill its obligations to partners under the existing contracts until they expire.

“As for the Druzhba oil pipeline, the situation here is as follows. We support the European Commission in its efforts to diversify the supply of oil to some countries in the region in order to reduce or completely remove the presence of Russian oil. At the same time, Ukraine has fulfilled and will fulfill its contractual obligations in full until the scheduled expiration date of such contracts. Because it concerns our bilateral relations with European countries,” Podolyak noted, as cited on the website of

We-Ukraine

TV channel.

A reminder that earlier Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico

discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia

to strengthen the energy security of the two countries.