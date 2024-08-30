Dolce Magazine Is Official Sponsor Of Sandra Ainsley Gallery's 40Th Anniversary Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sandra Ainsley at Sandra Ainsley Gallery. Photo Credit: Emad Mohammadi, Dolce Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dolce Magazine , Canada's leading luxury lifestyle publication, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 40th Anniversary at Sandra Ainsley , which will run from September 21 to November 15, 2024. As the official exhibition sponsor, Dolce Magazine continues its tradition of celebrating the finest in art, culture and luxury living.Founded in 1996 by Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, Dolce Magazine has long been recognized for its dedication to showcasing excellence across various facets of life, from fashion and travel to culture and art. This partnership with Sandra Ainsley Gallery for its 40th Anniversary Exhibition exemplifies Dolce Magazine's commitment to supporting influential figures and events in the art world.The exhibition will be hosted at the gallery's renowned location, The Warehouse, 100 Sunrise Ave., Unit 150, Toronto, Ont. It will showcase an impressive lineup of contemporary glass artists, featuring works from both established and emerging talents. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience an extraordinary collection of art, ranging from intricate sculptures to innovative glass installations. The exhibition will open with a reception on Saturday, September 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with artist talks beginning at 2 p.m.Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, co-founder and publisher of Dolce Magazine, expressed her admiration for Sandra Ainsley's contributions to the art world:“I am delighted to congratulate Sandra Ainsley on her 40th anniversary as a trailblazer in the art world. Her tireless dedication to promoting global artists has made a profound impact, and I am honoured to be able to support her work as a publisher and artist. Her legacy is a testament to the power of art to unite and inspire us.”Participating artists in the 40th Anniversary Exhibition include some of the most celebrated figures in contemporary glass art, such as Dale Chihuly, Lino Tagliapietra, Dante Marioni, Toots Zynsky and Dan Dailey. These artists, along with many others, have created pieces that challenge the boundaries of glass art and design, making this exhibition a must-see event.Several distinguished artists, including Peter Bremers, Laura Donefer, Wilfried Grootens and Paul Schwieder, will be present at the opening reception. This offers a rare opportunity for guests to engage directly with the artists and gain deeper insights into their creative processes.Sandra Ainsley, the visionary behind the gallery, shared her excitement about the upcoming exhibition and the collaboration with Dolce Magazine.“I am thrilled to team up with Dolce for my upcoming 40th Anniversary Exhibition. I have enjoyed reading their magazine for many years. They are the leading luxury lifestyle magazine in the country, and it is an honour to partner with them,” said Sandra.This exhibition not only marks a significant milestone for Sandra Ainsley Gallery but also highlights the gallery's ongoing contribution to the contemporary glass art scene. Over the past four decades, Sandra Ainsley Gallery has become a cornerstone in the art community, consistently bringing world-class exhibitions to Toronto and earning international acclaim.About Dolce MagazineFounded in 1996 by brother-sister duo Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, Dolce Magazine is an award-winning luxury lifestyle publication that epitomizes the art of living well. Published by Dolce Media Group , the magazine offers insightful articles on fashion, culture, travel and more, giving readers an exclusive glimpse into the world of luxury. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Dolce Magazine has established itself as an industry leader, showcasing the finest aspects of life.About Sandra Ainsley GallerySandra Ainsley Gallery is Canada's leading contemporary glass art gallery, representing internationally renowned artists in the medium. The gallery has been at the forefront of the contemporary glass movement, offering an exceptional selection of artworks that push the boundaries of art and design. Located in Toronto, Ont., Sandra Ainsley Gallery is dedicated to presenting innovative and inspiring exhibitions that captivate collectors and art enthusiasts alike.

Anastasiia Horbulova

Dolce Media Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

YouTube

Dolce Magazine sat down with Sandra Ainsley to recognize and celebrate the exciting milestone of her 40th anniversary exhibition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.