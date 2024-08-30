Fire Breaks Out At SOCAR's Facility In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A fire has broken out at a site in the Surakhani district of Baku, Azernews reports.

Due to the fire, traffic restrictions have been imposed on A. Rzayev Street and the Zigh Highway in the direction of the airport. Experts from the of Ecology and Natural Resources are conducting monitoring in the affected area.

Behruz Mahammadov, an official from the State Environmental Security Service, stated that specialists are collecting samples using special devices from the sanitary protection zone to determine the level of air pollution caused by the flow of black smoke into the atmosphere. Thanks to the necessary and urgent measures taken by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the fire has been prevented from spreading to nearby areas, including nearby houses.

Three emergency medical teams were involved in the call. So far, 1 person has received medical assistance on the spot. Emergency medical teams are on the scene.