Fire Breaks Out At SOCAR's Facility In Baku
8/30/2024 10:09:02 AM
Fatima Latifova
A fire has broken out at a site in the Surakhani district of
Baku, Azernews reports.
Due to the fire, traffic restrictions have been imposed on A.
Rzayev Street and the Zigh Highway in the direction of the airport.
Experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are
conducting monitoring in the affected area.
Behruz Mahammadov, an official from the State Environmental
Security Service, stated that specialists are collecting samples
using special devices from the sanitary protection zone to
determine the level of air pollution caused by the flow of black
smoke into the atmosphere. Thanks to the necessary and urgent
measures taken by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations (MES), the fire has been prevented from spreading to
nearby areas, including nearby houses.
Three emergency medical teams were involved in the call. So far,
1 person has received medical assistance on the spot. Emergency
medical teams are on the scene.
