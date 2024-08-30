Ferrari To Rolls Royce: Check Gautam Adani's Car Collection

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Adani family has surpassed the Ambani family to become the richest family in India. Their total assets are Rs 1,47,100 crore more than the Ambani family. In the last year alone, their assets have increased by Rs 5,65,503 crore.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become India's richest person, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, according to the latest Hurun India Rich List.

The Adani family has overtaken the Ambani family as the richest in the country, with assets Rs 1,47,100 crore higher than those of the Ambani family.

Gautam Adani's family has a net worth of Rs 11.62 lakh crores. Over the past year, their assets have grown by 95%, amounting to an increase of Rs 5,65,503 crore.

Along with immense wealth, Adani also has a car collection. His car collection includes Rolls Royce Ghost, BMW 7-Series, Audi Q7, Ferrari California.

The ex-showroom price of the Ferrari California is Rs 3.45 crore. It features a 4297 cc engine, delivers a mileage of 9.52 kmpl, and has a top speed of 310 km/h.

The Audi Q7 is priced at Rs 97.84 lakh. It comes with a 2995 cc engine, offers a top speed of 250 km/h, and provides a mileage of 11.2 kmpl.

The ex-showroom price of BMW 7-Series is Rs 1.85 Cr. This car is available in diesel and petrol variants. It has a 2993 CC engine. The top speed of this car is 250 kmph.

The price of Rolls Royce Ghost is 7.95 Cr. It has a 6750 CC engine. Its top speed is 250 KMPH. This car gives a mileage of 6.33 kmpl.