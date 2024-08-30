Honduran President Claims Conspiracy To Overthrow Government

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Xiomara Castro of Honduras has accused unseen forces of plotting a coup against her administration.



She disclosed this during an inauguration in San Pedro, Copán. Castro highlighted that recent criticisms of Honduras' military leaders by the U.S. Ambassador form part of this alarming conspiracy.



The controversy stems from claims about Honduran defense leaders, José Manuel Zelaya and Roosevelt Hernández.



They reportedly met with Venezuelan defense authorities. U.S. Ambassador Laura Dogu criticized this meeting, suggesting illicit connections.



Reacting to perceived U.S. meddling, Castro decided to suspend the extradition treaty with the United States.



She emphasized her commitment to safeguard Honduras' sovereignty and its military's integrity.







This bold move arises as tensions mount and elections approach, underscoring fears that external influences might destabilize the nation.



Honduras has experienced the turmoil and human rights violations that coups typically bring.



With democracy at risk, Castro's response showcases her determination to counteract foreign interference.



She passionately called for strengthening national unity and persisting in her government's peace-building initiatives.

Background

On August 28, 2024, Honduras terminated its century-old extradition treaty with the United States, marking a bold decision by the country.



This came after U.S. Ambassador Laura Dogu criticized a meeting between Honduran and Venezuelan defense officials.



The meeting included Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, indicted by the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.



Honduras relies heavily on the United States financially. Remittances from the U.S. are crucial, comprising 27.2% of Honduras' GDP.



In 2023, remittances to Honduras reached approximately $9.177 billion. This highlights the significant role of U.S. remittances in the Honduran economy.



The U.S. also serves as Honduras' largest trading partner. In 2022, their total bilateral trade amounted to $14 billion.



Tensions Rise: Honduran President Claims Conspiracy to Overthrow Government

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108618456