(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global wooden doors and windows market size is estimated to grow by USD 76.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period. Rise in activities

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing trend of renovations of residential and commercial buildings. However,

volatility in prices of wood poses a challenge. Key market players include ANDERSEN Corp., Century Plyboards India Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., COCIF, Dalian Golden House Door and Window Manufacture Co., Exclusive Wood Doors, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., K Parker Joinery, Kolbe and Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc., Marvin, Masonite Corp., Master Doors Inc., Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, OKNO-POL, Pella Corp., Shanghai SunFlower Group Co. Ltd., Shreeji Door, Simpson Door Co., Steves and Sons Inc., and Woodgrain Millwork Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global wooden doors and windows market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Wooden Doors And Windows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 76.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled ANDERSEN Corp., Century Plyboards India Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., COCIF, Dalian Golden House Door and Window Manufacture Co., Exclusive Wood Doors, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., K Parker Joinery, Kolbe and Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc., Marvin, Masonite Corp., Master Doors Inc., Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, OKNO-POL, Pella Corp., Shanghai SunFlower Group Co. Ltd., Shreeji Door, Simpson Door Co., Steves and Sons Inc., and Woodgrain Millwork Inc.

Market Driver

The wooden doors and windows market is thriving, with businesses offering high-quality products to meet growing demand. These doors and windows add charm and durability to homes and buildings. Manufacturers use top-notch materials and modern techniques to ensure superior craftsmanship. Consumers appreciate the natural beauty and energy efficiency of wooden doors and windows. The market continues to expand, driven by customer preference and industry innovation.



ai_trending_factor



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The wooden doors and windows market continues to grow, with businesses offering high-quality products to meet consumer demand. Manufacturers use superior materials and modern manufacturing techniques to create durable, energy-efficient doors and windows. Retailers provide various customization options to cater to unique customer preferences. The industry focuses on delivering excellent customer service and timely delivery to maintain customer satisfaction. Overall, the market is competitive, with businesses striving to offer the best value to their clients. The Wooden Doors and Windows market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the housing industry, homeowners seek energy-efficient and thermally performing solutions like Sliding Doors, Bi-fold Doors, Frameless Windows, and Slim Windows. LEED and ENERGY STAR certifications are essential for Green Building projects, requiring Low-E coatings, weather sealing, and customization. Security and noise reduction are key concerns for Commercial properties, including Swinging Doors, Sliding Windows, Folding Windows, Revolving Windows, and Barrier systems. Architects and Designers in the Construction sector prefer sleek window systems and personalized door panels made of Wood, Metal, or Corinthian styles. Investors in Residential properties and the Housing market look for high-quality Door hardware and customized solutions for Interiors and Exteriors. The IT sector also requires secure and efficient doors for data centers and offices. Overall, meeting these challenges involves addressing Energy Efficiency, Thermal Performance, Customization, Security, and Noise Reduction for various types of Doors and Windows in the Wood, Metal, and Corinthian ranges for diverse applications in Rooms, Spaces, Houses, and Buildings.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This wooden doors and windows market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Residential 1.2 Commercial



2.1 Doors 2.2 Windows



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Residential - The wooden doors and windows market continues to grow, with businesses and homeowners preferring the classic and natural look. Wooden doors and windows offer durability, insulation, and aesthetic value. Manufacturers use high-quality wood and advanced production techniques to ensure long-lasting products. Consumers appreciate the versatility of wooden doors and windows, which can fit various architectural styles and budgets. The market is expected to expand further due to increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The wooden doors and windows market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing energy efficiency regulations and the trend towards renovation and retrofitting of existing buildings. The population's focus on aesthetics and architectural scene is driving demand for contemporary and modern designs, including swinging, sliding, folding, and revolving windows. Safety and noise reduction are also important considerations, leading to the popularity of robust wooden doors. The aging infrastructure of many buildings presents an opportunity for upgrades, with architects and designers turning to wood, metal, and plastic options for both interior and exterior doors. Consumer tastes continue to evolve, with Corinthian and Stegbar being popular brands in the market. Overall, the market is diverse, with various materials, styles, and functions catering to different architectural scenes and individual preferences.

Market Research Overview

The wooden doors and windows market is experiencing a surge in demand due to various factors. Energy efficiency regulations are driving the trend towards renovating and retrofitting existing buildings with energy-efficient solutions, such as wooden doors and windows with advanced insulation and weather sealing. The growing population and shifting consumer tastes are also fueling the demand for contemporary and modern designs, including large glass panels, sliding doors, bi-fold doors, frameless windows, and sleek window systems. Architects and designers are embracing minimalistic designs, open plans, and simple lines, which are well-suited to wooden doors and windows. Aging infrastructure in both residential and commercial properties is also leading to significant investments in new construction projects and the replacement of old doors and windows. The construction sector, including housing, hospitality, commercial, and residential properties, is a major consumer of wooden doors and windows. The IT and service sectors are also contributing to the market's growth, as companies invest in energy-efficient buildings to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs. Wooden doors and windows come in various types, including solid wood doors, panel doors, flush doors, and exterior and interior doors. They are available in a range of materials, including wood and metal, and can be customized and personalized to meet specific design and functional requirements. Energy efficiency is a key consideration, with features such as low-E coatings, thermal performance, LEED certification, ENERGY STAR ratings, and green building standards playing a significant role in the market. Security and noise reduction are also important considerations, with options such as revolving windows, swinging windows, and sliding windows providing additional benefits. The market for wooden doors and windows is diverse and dynamic, with a wide range of products and applications. Whether you're building a new house, renovating an existing one, or looking to upgrade your commercial property, there's a wooden door or window solution to suit your needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Residential

Commercial

Type



Doors

Windows

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio