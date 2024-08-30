Vijayawada Police Record Mumbai Actress' Statement In Harassment Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Aug 30 (IANS) Vijayawada on Friday recorded the statement of Mumbai-based Kadambari Jethwani, who allegedly faced harassment by a leader of YSR Party, on Friday met Vijayawada Police Commissioner and lodged a complaint.

The Mumbai-based actress reached the Police Commissioner's office on Friday evening, met Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu and formally lodged a complaint allegedly against a YSRCP leader, two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and some other lower-rank officials.

Later, the inquiry officer started recording her statement in the presence of her lawyers.

A First Information Report (FIR) is likely to be registered based on her statement.

She and her parents allegedly faced harassment at the hands of police officers at the instance of a leader of the then ruling party.

The victim had earlier lodged an online complaint with the Andhra Pradesh Police.

Home Minister V. Anitha said on Thursday that the government has taken the case of alleged harassment seriously.

She said that a woman police officer was appointed by the department to investigate the case.

The Home Minister said that if the allegations against police officers were found true, they would not be spared.

On the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the Vijayawada Police Commissioner appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sravanti Roy to inquire into the case.

The actress alleged that two IPS officers along with some other lower-rank officials harassed her and her family in connection with a cheating case registered against her on a complaint by YSRCP leader KVR Vidya Sagar.

The actress also alleged that she and her family members were threatened to withdraw a case against the YSRCP leader registered at Bandra Kurla Police Station in Mumbai on her complaint.

A case of cheating and forgery was registered against the actress and her parents at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station in Andhra Pradesh on a complaint by Vidyasagar.

The YSRCP leader had alleged that she fabricated documents for five acres of land and extorted Rs.5 lakh from him.

A police team had gone to Mumbai and arrested her and her parents. They were brought to Vijayawada and remanded before being released on bail.

The YSRCP leader reportedly had a friendship with the actress and allegedly started harassing her after she demanded that he marry her.