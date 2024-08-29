'Issues And Science' Designated As High-Quality Instruction By Edreports: Bringing Life Into The Classroom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Issues and Science has met all expectations for the EdReports review of 6-8 science instructional materials. The middle school science curriculum is developed by SEPUP at UC Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science and published by Lab-Aids. The new report underscores the curriculum's alignment to science education standards, providing educators with more options for high-quality instructional materials.

Issues and Science is designed to foster curiosity and critical thinking by integrating science education with real-world issues that affect students and local communities. This approach resonates with educators who seek to inspire students and create meaningful learning experiences. The curriculum is widely used in classrooms across the country and is consistently recommended by users to colleagues looking for instructional materials.

In one unit, Chemical Reactions , students grapple with a challenge to safely dispose of chemical waste like batteries, cleaning solutions, or old cell phones. They construct copper-plated circuit boards and then explore various disposal methods such as dilution, filtering, and incineration. Additionally, students are prompted to consider broader factors, including the environmental impact of releasing certain metals into water tables and the economic benefits of recycling valuable metals from waste.

Sara Howard, a parent of a middle school student in Portland, Oregon expressed her enthusiasm for the curriculum: "My child's experience in science has been exceptional. It's not just about memorizing facts; it's about understanding the real-world implications. Just last week she asked if we could look at the chemicals under the sink to be sure they were safe – I was shocked at her level of engagement."

"Achieving full recognition from EdReports is a testament to our commitment to students and educators," said Ben Koo, SEPUP Director. "We understand the importance of providing tools that make a difference in the classroom, helping students form authentic connections with their learning and the world around them."

"We are pleased to be recognized by EdReports so that we can be an option for states and districts that require the "meets expectations" score in all three gateways. Our goal has always been to offer curriculum that truly supports educators in their mission to inspire and educate," added Hethyr Kreger, Director of Science Publications at Lab-Aids. "Issues and Science stands out for its ability to engage students in meaningful ways while easing the workload for teachers."

EdReports evaluates instructional materials based on alignment to standards, usability, and instructional supports. This "high-quality" designation means that teachers now have more options when selecting instructional materials for middle school science. Issues and Science has long been trusted by educators as an effective program, and this recent report provides further evidence of its alignment with the NGSS.

For more information about Issues and Science and to read the full review from EdReports, visit lab-aids/edreports .

About Lab-Aids:

Lab-Aids is a leading provider of instructional materials for science and mathematics, committed to enhancing education through innovative curriculum solutions. For over 60 years, Lab-Aids has supported educators in delivering engaging and effective science instruction that prepares students for future success.

About SEPUP:

SEPUP is a program at UC Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science that creates innovative issue-oriented science curriculum for use in 6-12 education. SEPUP's programs emphasize hands-on investigations, real-world connections, and rigorous academic content.

About EdReports:

EdReports is an independent nonprofit organization that reviews K-12 instructional materials for alignment to high-quality standards. By providing educators with reviews that are evidence-based and transparent, EdReports aims to empower educators to choose materials that support their teaching goals and enhance student outcomes.

