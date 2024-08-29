Catloaf Software Introduces 'Spiritual Counselors' Feature In The 'Text With Jesus' App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Text With Jesus is now available for all platforms

Some of the new spiritual counselors available in the app

Text With Jesus

New AI-Powered Ministers, Priests, and Pastors Offer Tailored Guidance Based on Users' Faith Traditions

- Stéphane Peter, CEOLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Catloaf Software LLC , the innovative developer behind the popular“Text With Jesus” app, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest feature:“Spiritual Counselors .” This new addition enhances the app's ability to provide personalized spiritual guidance by introducing AI-powered ministers, priests, and pastors from various Christian denominations, all tailored to the user's pre-selected faith tradition.“Text With Jesus” has already established itself as a unique platform for engaging with biblical figures via real-time text conversations. With the new“Spiritual Counselors” feature, Christian users can now deepen their spiritual experience by conversing with AI personas representing their specific denomination.Earlier this year, "Text With Jesus" introduced a feature allowing users to choose their preferred Christian denomination upon first launching the app. The“Spiritual Counselors” feature builds on this recent update by adding corresponding AI counselors, such as a Catholic priest, Protestant pastors, and other Christian ministers, who provide guidance aligned with the user's chosen tradition.“With the 'Spiritual Counselors' feature, we're deepening the personalized spiritual support we offer,” says Stéphane Peter, CEO of Catloaf Software LLC.“By integrating these AI-powered counselors into the faith tradition framework we introduced a few months ago, we're making it easier for Christians to receive advice and encouragement that truly resonates with their beliefs.”How the“Spiritual Counselors” Feature WorksWhen users first launch“Text With Jesus,” they are prompted to select their Christian denomination. This selection determines which AI spiritual counselor becomes accessible by default. Users can interact with their assigned AI counselor to receive advice, scriptural interpretations, and spiritual support tailored to their specific tradition.If users wish to explore other perspectives, they can change their faith tradition at any time through the app's settings. Additionally, the app offers an option to make all 24 types of spiritual counselors available at once, allowing users to engage with various Christian denominations and broaden their spiritual understanding.Whether users are seeking guidance on personal matters, looking for moral support, or exploring different Christian traditions, the AI-powered counselors provide thoughtful, contextually appropriate responses rooted in the teachings of each denomination.A Comprehensive Resource for Spiritual GrowthThe“Spiritual Counselors” feature is designed to cater to Christians of all backgrounds, whether they are firmly rooted in their faith or exploring it for the first time. This feature is particularly valuable for those who seek guidance aligned with their beliefs, as well as for those interested in understanding the broader spectrum of Christian traditions.Availability and AccessThe“Spiritual Counselors” feature is now available as a free update for all users of the“Text With Jesus” app. The app is downloadable on both Apple and Android devices, and it is also accessible via web and PC platforms. Users can update their app to the latest version to start benefiting from this new feature today.For more information about the“Text With Jesus” app and the new“Spiritual Counselors” feature, please visit textwith/jesus or contact us at ....About Catloaf Software LLCCatloaf Software LLC is a pioneering developer of mobile educational applications. With a mission to create apps that engage, educate, and inspire, Catloaf Software uses cutting-edge technology to transform everyday learning experiences into interactive journeys of discovery.

