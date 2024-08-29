Saluting Those Who Served With Exclusive Savings On Florida's Historic Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Susan Phillips, President & CEO, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The BeachesST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau have compiled the best savings and discounts available for active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel and their families.Home to the oldest continuously occupied settlement of European and African-American people in the United States, Florida's Historic Coast has a deep connection to the military. St. Augustine was founded as a military outpost for the Spanish and is home to America's oldest masonry fort. The area continued to play an important role in military operations, serving as home to the free black militia at Fort Mose, homeport to several blockade runners during the Civil War, and a training center and coastal lookout for the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II.Today, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches welcome current and former military members with exclusive discounts and promotions designed to honor their service. Here are some ways for the military to save when visiting Florida's Historic Coast:Enjoy up to 25% off lodging rates at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa and up to 25% off lodging and complimentary self-parking at the Sawgrass Marriot Golf Resort & Spa. The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens offers a 10% discount on all rooms. For privacy with a view, Distinctive Beach Vacation Rentals has bespoke home and condo rentals with 10% off a stay of three or more days.History buffs will enjoy visiting the historic Ximenez-Fatio House Museum and Villa Zoryada Museum, each offering $2 off admission. With access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, boat tours offer a unique perspective of the Nation's Oldest City. Active and retired military receive 10% off on excursions with Florida Water Tours, Red Boat Tours, and St. Augustine Sailing.The Tasting Tours' Culinary Tours are a guided exploration of the region's growing food scene. Tickets are $10 off per person with the code USAHERO. Save the cooking for home and enjoy freshly prepared seafood from the Outer Banks Boil Company, offering 10% off its catered boils.Admission to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is free for active military and Golden Access Pass holders.Free admission is available to everyone at dozens of attractions throughout Florida's Historic Coast. Click here for even more offers that celebrate our service heroes.Mark your calendar for December 7, 2024, Military PAL Day in St. Augustine, where active military and their families are invited to explore more in St. Augustine, and Tuesday, March 11, 2025, for THE PLAYERS Military Appreciation and Concert at The Player Championship Tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach!To view all military offers, visit the Saluting Service page . Need assistance? Ask the new AI-powered Know-It-All Assistant. Click here for image library access.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast# # #

