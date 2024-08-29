Kuwait Strips Citizenship Of 78 More People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 78 more people before referring the measure to the cabinet, pending its approval, an ad hoc committee formed to investigate the matter said on Thursday.

In May, an Amiri decree was issued to form the Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship, appointing First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister as the Committee's head, while the deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs, the foreign minister and secretary general of the council of ministers are also members. (end)

