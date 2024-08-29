Rooppur NPP Unit 2 Receives Delivery Of Major Equipment

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

a part of the nuclear handling system for unit-2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power has been delivered to the site. It will soon be installed at the reactor building which is highly accurate and most labor-intensive work.

The transport lock is cylindrical in shape, weighs 235 tons,12.7 m long, and is 10 m in diameter. The main function of transport lock is to ensure retention of radioactive substances within the containment,as well as fire protection. During normal operation of NPP, the Transport Lock carries out the transportation of cargoes to the reactor plant maintenance level for equipment repair, intake of fresh fuel, and removal of spent fuel.

“Implementation of Rooppur NPP project-

construction of the units and supply of equipment and installation, start-up, and adjustment works continues normally. This allows us to speak with certainty that Rosatom efficiently fulfills the responsibility undertaken towards its

Bangladeshi partner and guarantees reliability and safety of its technologies for the well-being of the present and future generations of Bangladesh”, noted Alexey Deriy, ASEVice President for Projects in Bangladesh.

Rooppur NPP is Bangladesh's first nuclear power project and is being implemented with Russia's technical and financial support. The project hosts two units with a total capacity of 2,400 Megawatt. The first unit is now getting ready for start-up. Once fully functional the nuclear power plant is expected to ensure an uninterrupted supply of quality electricity and to pay an important role in maintaining basal load. The latest generation 3+ Russian VVER 1200 reactors are being used for power generation. This reactor meets all international safety requirements.

Engineering Division of Russia's state corporation Rosatom is the general designer and general contractor of Rooppur NPP.

