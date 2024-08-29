Kremlin rejects Zelensky’s plan to conclude Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Kremlin dismissed the latest remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding his plan to end the ongoing conflict, reaffirming Russia's commitment to its so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine. Zelenskiy had indicated on Tuesday that he intended to present his undisclosed plan to U.S. President Joe Biden and his potential successors, suggesting it involved a multi-faceted approach encompassing military, economic, and diplomatic measures.



Zelenskiy, during a press conference, mentioned that Kyiv's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which began three weeks ago, was a part of this broader strategy. He also emphasized his intention to pressure Washington into permitting the use of long-range U.S.-supplied weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory, aiming to compel Moscow to halt its military actions.



In response to Zelenskiy's statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the Ukrainian leader's proposals as familiar rhetoric from the "Kyiv regime." He reiterated Russia's stance, stating, "We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all of our goals." Peskov's comments underscored Russia's determination to persist in its military efforts, particularly as it continues to counter the Ukrainian incursion that began on August 6 and advances its offensive in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.



Peskov also touched on the broader diplomatic context, acknowledging India's position favoring a peaceful resolution to the conflict. He noted, however, that despite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Modi expressed support for an early and peaceful settlement, the Kremlin sees no immediate basis for negotiations. This exchange followed Modi's discussions with Zelenskiy in Kyiv, highlighting the ongoing international efforts to mediate the conflict, albeit with limited success so far.

