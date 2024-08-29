Thailand Buying Gripens To Keep Myanmar In Check

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Thailand plans to acquire advanced Saab Gripen E/F fighter jets to upgrade its air defense and reinforce its military modernization efforts amid spillover from the Myanmar civil war and rising US-China competition for influence in Southeast Asia.

This month, The War Zone reported that the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has announced its intention to procure Sweden's advanced Saab Gripen E/F fighter jets, marking a considerable upgrade from its current fleet of Gripen C/D models.

After a 10-month evaluation, the RTAF now plans to acquire 12–14 new fighters, with deliveries expected to start in 2028, pending the new Paetongtarn Shinawatra-led government's cabinet approval.

The War Zone report mentions that the Gripen E/F has not achieved many victories in international fighter competitions, especially compared to rivals like the US-made F-35 and F-16s. It adds that the RTAF currently operates 11 upgraded Gripen Cs and Ds, along with a larger fleet of aging US-made F-16s and F-5 Tiger II jets.

The forthcoming Gripen E/Fs are expected to initially replace the oldest F-16s, with subsequent plans to phase out the F-5s, according to The War Zone report.

Thailand's acquisition of newer Gripen E/F jets aligns with its modernization plans and security challenges, notably possible spillovers from the ongoing Myanmar civil war and rising US-China competition for influence in neighboring countries.

According to Thailand's 2020-2037 Air Force Strategy , the kingdom's rationale for acquiring Gripen E/F fighter jets is to address evolving aerial threats and enhance its air defense capabilities.

It notes the increasing sophistication of aerial threats, particularly the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and potential regional conflicts, such as in neighboring Myanmar, as critical factors necessitating the acquisition of advanced fighter jets like the Gripen.

These jets are intended to perform roles such as air superiority, ground attack and reconnaissance, thus providing a versatile response to conventional and asymmetric threats, according to the strategy.