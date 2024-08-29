IT failure in NATO nation`s army results in countrywide rage

(MENAFN) A significant IT failure within the Dutch Defense has led to a major nationwide outage affecting various critical sectors across the Netherlands. The disruption, first detected on Tuesday evening, originated from a military network and has since caused cascading problems that have impacted multiple functions and services.



The Dutch National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) has been investigating the incident but has yet to determine whether it was caused by a cyberattack. According to Laurens Bos, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, the network issue affects not only the military but also other branches of the Dutch government. As a result, the NCSC has been unable to issue security alerts due to a problem with its data center.



The outage has severely impacted Eindhoven Airport, a key transport hub and military installation. All flights were grounded on Wednesday, leading to widespread cancellations by low-cost carriers such as Transavia and Ryanair. Passengers were forced to seek alternative travel options, with some having to take buses 150 kilometers south to Brussels, Belgium. Judith de Roy, an airport spokesperson, noted that there was no air traffic and very little information available about the cause of the disruption.



In addition to the airport issues, the Dutch Coast Guard reported problems with their phones and radios, while the national police, responsible for passport control at airports and seaports, had to rely on cell phones and text messaging for communication. There is ongoing uncertainty about whether the major outage experienced by mobile telephone service provider KPN is related to the Defense Ministry’s network failure.



As the situation develops, authorities are working to resolve the technical issues and restore normal operations across affected sectors.

