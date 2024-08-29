Lukashenko refers to West’s hypocrisy in Durov situation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko highlighted what he perceives as Western hypocrisy in his remarks about the arrest of Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram. Speaking at a national education summit, Lukashenko used the recent arrest of Durov in France to underscore what he views as a double standard applied to non-Western countries compared to Western nations.



Lukashenko acknowledged that France's actions against Durov, who was detained as part of a broader cybercrime investigation, could be justified if there are legitimate concerns regarding his activities. However, he used the incident to critique what he sees as a lack of consistency in the West's approach to human rights and legal enforcement.



Durov was arrested in France over the weekend as part of an investigation into alleged illicit activities facilitated through his end-to-end encrypted messaging platform. French authorities have accused him of enabling drug trafficking, money laundering, and child pornography by not cooperating with their investigation. On Monday, France revealed preliminary charges against him.



Lukashenko's comments were framed as a broader critique of Western nations, which frequently criticize Belarus for its human rights record and political repression. He pointed out that while Belarus faces condemnation for similar actions, Western countries like France are often seen as justified when taking similar steps. He questioned why Western nations should critique Belarus for defending itself using methods that they themselves employ.



The Belarusian leader also reflected on past criticisms from Western leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, who condemned Lukashenko’s government following the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, which resulted in widespread arrests of opposition figures. Lukashenko contrasted this with the French government's handling of the Yellow Vests protests, where violence against demonstrators was reported. He argued that while the West claims to uphold democratic values, it often applies different standards when dealing with internal dissent.



By drawing parallels between the actions of Western governments and his own, Lukashenko sought to highlight what he perceives as a double standard in the international community's approach to governance and human rights.

