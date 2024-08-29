Bawabat Al Sharq Talent Show Reaps Staggering Success

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 29 August 2024: For the first time since its opening, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has organized its own kids' Talent Show to bid summer farewell and welcome the back-to-school season with a rewarding experience for students.

By the end of the month of July, the Mall had announced a call for talents among kids aged between 8 and 16 years old, whose auditions were to be assessed by a panel of three judges, including Romanian-Lebanese Alina K; Abu Dhabi's favorite influencer, TV reporter, and presenter Azza Al Mughairy; and spectacular break-dancer, Skinny.

Following the thorough assessment of hundreds of online auditions, 15 participants were shortlisted to perform live at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall on Friday 23rd of August, 2024, and compete for the three winners' spots.

Animated by MC Issam Kabbara, also known as DJ Mikos, the live performances were a real sensation, conquering the crowd and making the judges' decision harder than expected. They showcased a wide range of artistic talents, including singing in English and Arabic, dancing, poem recital, and playing a variety of musical instruments such as guitar, violin, ukulele and the piano.

The 15 finalists received a AED 500 gift voucher each as a token of appreciation for their talent, while the 3 winners received a trophy each to match their ranking, along with an extra AED 3,000 worth of gift vouchers for the winner; an extra AED 2,000 worth of gift vouchers for the first runner-up; and an extra AED 1,000 worth of gift vouchers for the second runner-up.

Once again, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has succeeded in assembling community members around an exceptional and unforgettable entertainment experience, offering youngsters a great reason to start the school year with a big smile!