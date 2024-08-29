BYD Announces 2025 Brazil Launch for Hybrid Car Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese automaker BYD, the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, will start producing hybrid in Brazil by 2025.



The production will occur at the company's factory in Camaçari , located in Bahia, a Brazilian northeastern state.



This significant announcement came from Alexandre Baldy, BYD's Vice President and Marketing Director for Brazil. He revealed the plan during the annual Santander on Wednesday.



BYD aims to harness Brazil's vast ethanol resources by developing a flexible hybrid car model.



This vehicle can run on both ethanol or gasoline and electricity. Brazil's extensive sugarcane-based ethanol production presents a strategic advantage for this development.







Baldy stressed the urgency of seizing this opportunity to lead in energy transition. Brazil's abundant natural resources and energy infrastructure challenges make this move timely and necessary.



Electric vehicle sales in Brazil grew significantly, rising from 2.5% in 2023 to 5% in 2024. BYD's goal is to double this figure in 2025, solidifying electric vehicles' presence in the market.



Yet, a major hurdle remains: the limited availability of charging stations across Brazil. The country's vast geography presents significant challenges in building this infrastructure.



However, BY has developed technology allowing vehicles to travel 1,000 kilometers on a full charge. This innovation positions the company to address these infrastructure gaps over time.

BYD's Camaçari factory will begin by assembling the Song SUV, already available in Brazil in Pro and Plus versions.



The company plans to produce 12 different models in Brazil, starting with a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year. This capacity could double to 300,000 vehicles during the second phase of implementation.



BYD's decision to produce hybrid vehicles in Brazil represents a strategic shift in the automotive industry.



The company is tapping into local resources while addressing both economic and environmental needs.



As BYD expands its footprint, it could play a crucial role in Brazil's journey toward a sustainable future, aligning with global energy transition trends.

