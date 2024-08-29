عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times


8/29/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include the Copa do Brasil matches with Vasco vs. Athletico-PR and Juventude vs. Corinthians.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Women's Championship, Saudi Championshi , La Liga, among others.

See times and where to watch today's football games live:
Champions League


  • 1:00 PM - Draw for the league phase matchups - TNT and Max

La Liga

  • 2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. real madrid - ESPN and Disney+

Brazilian Women's Championship (quarter-finals)

  • 2:45 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - TV Brasil and GOAT Channel


Saudi Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Taawoun - BandSports and GOAT Channel

Brazilian U-20 Championship (quarter-finals)

  • 3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Fortaleza - Sportv

Conference League (playoffs)

  • 4:00 PM - Puskás Akadémia vs. Fiorentina - Lance! (YouTube)

Copa do Brasil (quarter-finals)

  • 8:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-PR - Prime Video
  • 8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere

Where to watch the Real Madrid game live

  • The game Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+, at 4:30 PM.

What time is the Vasco game?

  • The game Vasco vs. Athletico-PR will be broadcast live on Prime Video, at 8:00 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Corinthians game for the Copa do Brasil?

  • The game Juventude vs. Corinthians will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 8:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, August 29.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, August 29.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, August 29.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, August 29.

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv

  • 3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Fortaleza - Brazilian U-20 Championship (quarter-finals)
  • 8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Copa do Brasil

ESPN

  • 2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - La Liga
  • 4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid - La Liga

Premiere

  • 8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Copa do Brasil

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • 2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - La Liga
  • 4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid - La Liga

Prime Video

  • 8:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-PR - Copa do Brasil

GOAT Channel

  • 2:45 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - Brazilian Women's Championship (quarter-finals)
  • 3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Taawoun - Saudi Championship

