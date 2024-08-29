Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times
Date
8/29/2024 5:00:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include the Copa do Brasil matches with Vasco vs. Athletico-PR and Juventude vs. Corinthians.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Women's Championship, Saudi Championshi , La Liga, among others.
See times and where to watch today's football games live:
Champions League
1:00 PM - Draw for the league phase matchups - TNT and Max
La Liga
2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. real madrid - ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Championship (quarter-finals)
2:45 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - TV Brasil and GOAT Channel
Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Taawoun - BandSports and GOAT Channel
Brazilian U-20 Championship (quarter-finals)
3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Fortaleza - Sportv
Conference League (playoffs)
4:00 PM - Puskás Akadémia vs. Fiorentina - Lance! (YouTube)
Copa do Brasil (quarter-finals)
8:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-PR - Prime Video
8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere
Where to watch the Real Madrid game live
The game Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+, at 4:30 PM.
What time is the Vasco game?
The game Vasco vs. Athletico-PR will be broadcast live on Prime Video, at 8:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Corinthians game for the Copa do Brasil?
The game Juventude vs. Corinthians will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 8:00 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, August 29.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, August 29.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, August 29.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, August 29.
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv
3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Fortaleza - Brazilian U-20 Championship (quarter-finals)
8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Copa do Brasil
ESPN
2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - La Liga
4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid - La Liga
Premiere
8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Copa do Brasil
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - La Liga
4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid - La Liga
Prime Video
8:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-PR - Copa do Brasil
GOAT Channel
2:45 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - Brazilian Women's Championship (quarter-finals)
3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Taawoun - Saudi Championship
