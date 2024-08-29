Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include the Copa do Brasil matches with Vasco vs. Athletico-PR and Juventude vs. Corinthians.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Women's Championship, Saudi Championshi , La Liga, among others.



See times and where to watch today's games live:

Champions League





1:00 PM - Draw for the league phase matchups - TNT and Max







2:00 PM - Girona vs. Osasuna - ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:30 PM - Las Palmas vs. - ESPN and Disney+





2:45 PM - São Paulo vs. Grêmio - TV Brasil and GOAT Channel





3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Taawoun - BandSports and GOAT Channel





3:00 PM - Flamengo vs. Fortaleza - Sportv





4:00 PM - Puskás Akadémia vs. Fiorentina - Lance! (YouTube)







8:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-PR - Prime Video

8:00 PM - Juventude vs. Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere





La LigaBrazilian Women's Championship (quarter-finals)Saudi ChampionshipBrazilian U-20 Championship (quarter-finals)Conference League (playoffs)Copa do Brasil (quarter-finals)Where to watch the Real Madrid game liveWhat time is the Vasco game?Which channel will broadcast the Corinthians game for the Copa do Brasil?Which football games will be broadcast live today?GloboSBTRecordBandWhich games will be broadcast live on cable TV?SportvESPNPremiereWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?Disney+Prime VideoGOAT Channel