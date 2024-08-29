Azerbaijani Judoka Wins Gold At World Championships In Lima
The World Judo Championships for juniors have begun in Lima, the
capital of Peru, Azernews reports citing
Idman.
Three members of the Azerbaijani national team competed on the
first day. Winners in the 50 kg and 55 kg weight categories were
determined.
In the 50 kg category, Mahammadali Husiyev faced Italian judoka
Tomas Guidoni in his first match. After defeating his opponent,
Məhəmmədəli advanced to face Axel Couga (France) in the next round.
With another victory, Mahammadali reached the semifinals, where he
lost to Aleksey Toptigin (AIN). Competing for the bronze
medal,Mahammadali defeated Carlos Filho (Brazil) and secured a
place on the podium.
Bahadır Feyzullayev, who was exempt from the first round, faced
Aleksey Toptigin (AIN) but was defeated.
In the 60 kg category, Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) entered the
competition in the round of 16, where he faced Amir Temirbayev
(Canada). After winning his first match, Nihad defeated Jan
Kolondra (Poland) in the round of 16 and Botond Kunyik (Hungary) in
the quarterfinals. On his way to the final, he defeated Xazar
Heydarov, an Azerbaijani representing Ukraine. In the final, Nihad
faced Bat-Enerel Batbileg (Mongolia) and emerged victorious,
winning the gold medal.
It should be noted that the World Championships will conclude on
September 1.
