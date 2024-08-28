Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3177211 CAIRO -- The Kuwaiti swimming squad raise to 26 their tally of medals after adding seven medals at the Third Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships.

3177173 NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council unanimously extends the current mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until August 31, 2025.

3177167 WASHINGTON -- The US imposes sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that provides material support to US-designated outpost Meitarim Farm.

3177202 NEW YORK - Two senior UN officials warn that the world cannot afford to lose focus on Syria, as the humanitarian and political crisis continues to wreak havoc on the country.

3177192 WASHINGTON -- Former president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris will face off in the first presidential debate on September 10. (end)

