Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/28/2024 8:12:32 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3177211 CAIRO -- The Kuwaiti swimming squad raise to 26 their tally of medals after adding seven medals at the Third Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships.
3177173 NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council unanimously extends the current mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until August 31, 2025.
3177167 WASHINGTON -- The US imposes sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that provides material support to US-designated outpost Meitarim Farm.
3177202 NEW YORK - Two senior UN officials warn that the world cannot afford to lose focus on Syria, as the humanitarian and political crisis continues to wreak havoc on the country.
3177192 WASHINGTON -- Former president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris will face off in the first presidential debate on September 10. (end)
gb
MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108613197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.