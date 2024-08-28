Crimea Experiencing Water Shortage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Massive and tough restrictions on water have been introduced in Crimea, with the infrastructure in the currently Russian-occupied peninsula“continuing to suffer as a result of the occupation”.

This is according to a report, seen by Ukrinform, published by QIRIM agency citing Russia-controlled "Water of Crimea" company.

The western Crimean city of Yevpatoria has been left without water supply due to disrupted operation of a water pump station located in the surrounding of Pryberezhne village.

On top of that, water supply restrictions, caused by maintenance work, have been introduced in Simferopol, Alushta, Dzhankoy, Kerch, Feodosia, and Armyansk cities as well as in Myrne, Sonyachnohirske and Pryvilne neighborhoods.

Ukrinform reported in an earlier news article that the water supply situation in currently Russian occupied Crimea has been worsening year by year , but a full-scale water crisis is still far from the horizon.

