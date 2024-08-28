UNSC Extends UNIFIL's Mandate In Lebanon Until '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council unanimously adopted on Wednesday a extending the current mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until August 31, 2025 and demanding the full implementation of its Resolution No. (1701).

In its adopted resolution, the Council stressed its strong support for full respect for the Blue Line and a complete cessation of hostilities, noting the goal of reaching a long-term solution based on the principles of Resolution (1701).

The Council's resolution urges all parties concerned to implement immediate measures to de-escalate, mainly restoring calm and restraint and achieving stability across the Blue Line.

The resolution encouraged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure that UNIFIL remains ready to adapt its activities to support de-escalation.

In its resolution, the Council expressed its deep concern about the escalating exchanges of fire across the Blue Line since last October 7 in violation of the cessation of hostilities, noting that further escalation poses a great risk of leading to a widespread conflict.

It condemned the incidents that affected the buildings of UNIFIL and members of its forces and led to the injury of several peacekeepers, reaffirming its strong support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.

The Blue Line extends for 120 kilometers along Lebanon's southern border and is a "withdrawal line" established by the United Nations in year 2000 to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. (end)

ast









MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108611989