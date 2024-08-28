Paris Paralympic Games Kick Off At Place De La Concorde

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The opening ceremony of the 17th edition of the Paralympic Summer Games Paris 2024 took place at Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris on Wednesday evening.

A historic moment unfolded as a parade of 4,400 made its way down the iconic Champs-Elysأƒآ©es, culminating at the Place de la Concorde.

The event drew the presence of numerous prominent and sports figures, along with an audience of approximately 50,000 spectators, all gathered to support the athletes toward their best performances.

The Refugee Paralympic Team led the national delegations' parade, with flag bearer Guillaume Junior Atangana at the forefront, accompanied by eight other athletes competing in six sports, athletics, powerlifting, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, and wheelchair fencing.

The opening ceremony, titled "Paradox" comprised five artistic segments, reflecting societal paradoxes and advocating for the inclusion and equal freedoms of people with disabilities.

Representing Kuwait at the event were Mansour Al-Sarhid, President of the Paralympic Committee, Adel Al-Rujaib, Secretary-General of the Paralympic Committee, and Sheikha Sheikha Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Honorary President of the Kuwaiti Disabled Sports Club.

Kuwait is competing in this edition of the Games with three athletes in athletics Faisal Al-Rajhi, Dhari Al-Nassar, and Faisal Surour, who served as Kuwait's flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

The Games will run until September 8, featuring athletes from around the world competing in 22 sports, held at some of Paris's most iconic locations, including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles Palace, and the Grand Palais. (end)

