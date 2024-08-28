JOSTENS LAUNCHES THEIR MOST CUSTOMIZABLE CLASS RING TO DATE: THE BANNER BAND™ BY JOSTENS®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS NEW RING STYLE HAS 13 POINTS OF CUSTOMIZATION AND MAY BE UPGRADED WITH A HALO OF STONES

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, an industry-leading class ring provider, launched the Banner just in time for the back-to-school season. This is the company's most customizable class ring ever - it boasts 13 distinct customization options and allows each student to tell their high school story, their way.

Students have an array of classic, deluxe, premium and luxury metals to choose from, and can select a sleek 6-millimeter or bold 10-millimeter band. The ring top has space to highlight two special letters or numbers, and there are 38 different stone options to consider (based on the specific ring top that is selected).

In addition, the Banner Band has two areas for custom text and space for two highly detailed Design-A-Sides® panels - these key features allow every student to celebrate their unique personal life, interests and achievements. To make this extraordinary keepsake extra special, students can have a meaningful message engraved on the inside at no extra cost - they also have the option to upgrade their one-of-a-kind design (for a reasonable fee) with a halo of shimmering cubic zirconia or diamonds.

The Banner Band was created with versatility in mind - students can personalize this new ring as much, or as little, as they would like to. Plus, it's easy for them to mix and match it with the jewelry in their current collections and stack it with other statement rings.

Alyson Araque, the vice president of merchandising and creative at Jostens, recently stated,“This design is a modern interpretation of a traditional signet class ring, with its most important feature being the flexibility of customization. We want students to be able to capture their most meaningful memories in a keepsake they can hold on to forever."

