Jordan Became Lifeline For Gaza, Says JHCO Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) – Jordan is currently the only relief corridor for the Gaza Strip, providing essential humanitarian supplies, according to Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).In a statement on Wednesday, Shibli highlighted that the Kingdom is facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with more than 120 trucks passing through the sole available land crossing each week."Jordan has become a lifeline for Gaza relief," Shibli noted, emphasizing that international organizations and individuals worldwide rely on JHCO for aid delivery, coordinated closely with the Jordan Armed Forces - the Arab Army.He also warned of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated by the closure of other land crossings. This has placed immense pressure on the only operational crossing, which requires continuous maintenance and oversight to ensure its functionality.Shibli called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to support the logistics of aid delivery and ensure the sustainability of these operations. He stressed the need for a mechanism to maintain and effectively distribute humanitarian support in Gaza to alleviate the ongoing suffering.The JHCO continues to accept donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad (account number: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), electronic wallets, the CliQ platform (JHCOGAZA), eFAWATEERcom, and its website