Kuwaiti, Turkish Charities Sign USD 2.1 Mln Sudan Aid Agreement

KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) and the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) signed on Wednesday a USD 2.1-million-agreement to provide aid to Sudan via sea.

Speaking to KUNA after signing the agreement, KSR's Secretary and Representative Jamal Al-Nouri affirmed that the deal was in line with the Kuwaiti support towards Sudan during their time of desperate need.

He revealed that the KSR would be handling half of the expenses of this particular venture, which would involve 150 containers filled with necessities and life-saving aid.

Al-Nouri indicated that the aid would amount to 2,500 tons, saying that it would be used to help the Sudanese overcome their dire situation.

Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Al-Obaid -- KSR's Director General -- revealed that the aid ship would leave Turkish ports towards Port Sudan northeast of Sudan in September, reaching its destination by the 15th of the same month.

Director at IHH Durmus Aydin told KUNA on his part that his organization would commit fully to the agreement to aid those in need in Sudan.

He vowed that IHH would deliver aid to Sudan in accordance with the tenets of the agreement.

Both the Sudanese and Turkish Ambassadors to Kuwait, Awadal-Karim Al-Rayah Balla and Tuba Nur Sonmez respectively -- commended the signing of the agreement and the Kuwaiti and Turkish governments' keenness on delivering a helping hand to those suffering in Sudan.

