The Archer™ 4 Rugged Handheld From Juniper® Systems Is Now Available And Shipping Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for work and built to last.



LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper® Systems Inc. is excited to announce that the all-new ArcherTM 4 Rugged Handheld is now available and worldwide. The Archer 4 is an AndroidTM handheld that gives mobile workers a rugged and reliable device for their data collection and work needs.

“We are thrilled that the Archer 4 is now available and in the hands of users worldwide,” said Tim Royer, Archer 4 product manager at Juniper Systems.“We set out to design a device that is modern, rugged, and that meets the connectivity and operating system needs of our customers.”

Archer 4 was built to deliver a mobile platform that offers robust connectivity options, durability for any environment, and Android support well into the future. Featuring 5G cellular and Android 14, with updates through Android 18, the Archer 4 offers a modern device designed to stay compatible with future hardware, software, and operating systems. This means that Archer 4 customers can expect years of reliable use.

“Archer 4 was designed to be Juniper Rugged,” Royer said.“We pride ourselves on providing devices that are as rugged as the environments they are being used in. Archer 4 is built to military standards and carries an IP68 rating. We designed the device to feature Juniper's signature bumpers to mitigate damage from accidental drops.”

The Archer 4 is available with two primary battery sizes: a standard 4500 mAh battery or an expanded 8300 mAh battery. Because the Archer 4 also has a standard internal 300 mAh battery that allows for hot-swapping the primary batteries, the device will stay running while batteries are swapped in the field.

Another unique feature of the Archer 4 is its expansion pods that connect to the back of the device using a series of contact pads. The initial pods available for the device include a barcode scanner and a GNSS receiver that offers sub-meter accuracy out of the box and RTK accuracies achievable with an RTK solution coming post-launch.

“Archer 4 offers users the ability to customize their device to meet their daily tasks,” Royer said.“Need more battery run time? You can choose the extended battery. Need to perform mapping in the field? Grab the GNSS pod and an extended battery for all-day mapping. Users aren't limited to a fixed configuration.”

The Archer 4 is now available through Juniper Systems and our Premier Dealer network. Please visit our website for more information.

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems' innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company's HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems Inc. is based in Logan, Utah, USA, and has an office in the United Kingdom that provides sales and services to EMEA regions. HarvestMaster is also based out of Logan with an office in Austria that provides sales and service to Europe.

Visit us online at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

CONTACT: Contact: Bradley Thatcher ... 1132 W. 1700 N. Logan, UT 84321 Phone: 435-753-1881