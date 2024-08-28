Beijing E-Town Creates A Hub For Robotics And Intelligent Manufacturing Industries

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Beijing E-Town Creates a Hub for Robotics and Intelligent Industries" data-link=" E-Town Creates a Hub for Robotics and Intelligent Manufacturing Industries" class="whatsapp">Shar BEIJING, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2024 - On August 21, the highly anticipated World Robot 2024 (WRC 2024) grandly opened at the Beijing Etrong International & Center, once again drawing global attention to the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (Beijing E-Town). As the main hub for high-end industries in the capital, Beijing E-Town has fully utilized the platform of WRC to promote the integration of production and conferences, meticulously planning industry connections and project promotions, and conducting in-depth industry forums, visits, exchanges, and project roadshows to facilitate more technological innovation achievements in the development area.

By the second day of the conference, Beijing E-Town had signed a total of 22 key projects, primarily covering two major sectors: the embodied intelligence ecosystem and components + intelligent manufacturing, further enhancing its role as a gravitational field for the robotics and intelligent manufacturing industries.

As the permanent venue of the World Robot Conference, Beijing E-Town has taken this opportunity to deeply engage in the conference, fully showcasing its strength and appeal as the primary hub for high-end industries in the capital. Zhang Qiang, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), and Kong Lei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Administrative Committee of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), led teams to meet face-to-face with over ten well-known robot manufacturing companies, international organizations, investment institutions, and scientists from various countries and regions. They listened attentively, investigated the development status of the artificial intelligence industry, and introduced in detail the development and policy situation of Beijing and Beijing E-Town's AI industry, aligning resource needs, demonstrating sincerity, and seeking cooperation.

Zhang Qiang introduced to the enterprises that Beijing, as the region with the highest density of AI talent, the best innovation foundation, the most complete key links, the largest industry scale, and the strongest competitiveness in the country, has achieved a series of nationally and globally pioneering technological achievements. As a trailblazer for high-quality development in the new era and a 'ballast stone' for the capital's real economy, Beijing E-Town is deeply implementing the national 'AI+' strategy and the decisions and deployments of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. It positions artificial intelligence as a key engine to vigorously advance the development of new-quality productive forces, fully leveraging its innovative resource advantages to plan and cultivate an AI industry aligned with the industrial system, strongly supporting the construction of Beijing as an international center for technological innovation and the innovative development of future industries.

Kong Lei explained that Beijing E-Town is vigorously building an innovative system that spans from algorithm breakthroughs and model development to scenario creation and industrial transformation, constructing a city of artificial intelligence for the future. The first batch of ten benchmark application scenarios, including 'AI + humanoid robots,' is under construction. Here, centered around 'large models + big data + massive computing power,' support is provided for building the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Data Training Base to solidify the foundation of the AI industry. Currently, 5000P high-performance intelligent computing power has been put into use, with a planned computing power scale exceeding 10,000P. Relying on the data aggregation platform, a high-quality data zone is being constructed, implementing a 'regulatory sandbox' mechanism for data compliance and scenario application for large model training, providing a secure and trustworthy application training environment. Additionally, the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Data Training Base has been established to help large models develop the 'strongest brain.'

At the 'Embodied Intelligence Industry Trends and Future Development Forum' held on August 22 during the WRC 2024, Beijing E-Town signed agreements with eight companies, including the Beijing Embodied Intelligence Robot Innovation Center, Beijing Chietcom Transmission Technology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Ant Non-standard Technology Co., Ltd., for projects involving a 'national-level' embodied intelligence innovation platform that addresses common industry issues, a domestically leading flexible and agile manufacturing service for industrial components to supplement the synergy of high-end manufacturing industries, and the independently developed high-precision reducers that achieve domestic substitution. With this, Beijing E-Town has signed a total of 22 key projects during this year's robot conference.

With its official renaming from 'Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center' to 'Beijing Embodied Intelligence Robot Innovation Center' (referred to as the Innovation Center), the national-level embodied intelligence innovation platform will accelerate its development in Beijing E-Town. 'In November 2023, with support from the Beijing Municipal Government and attraction from Beijing E-Town, as the first innovation center in China focusing on the core technologies, product development, and application ecosystem of humanoid robots, we registered and settled in E-Town. In April this year, we also launched China's first general-purpose robot platform, 'Tiangong,' achieving the world's first humanoid running with a full-sized pure electric humanoid robot,' said Xiong Youjun, General Manager of the Innovation Center. 'Next, we will focus on tackling major projects in response to the urgent needs of national strategic priorities, creating the world's first general humanoid robot 'hardware mother platform' and the first large model + open-source motion control system 'software mother platform.' This will support the development of bodies for multiple application fields, solve 'bottleneck' problems that restrict industrial development, lead the high-quality development of China's robotics industry, and enhance its global competitiveness.'

Seizing the opportunities in the development of embodied intelligent robots, Beijing E-Town has also attracted a number of embodied intelligence ecosystem enterprises, including projects like IAT's AI.X Lab. Additionally, in the components + intelligent manufacturing sector, Beijing E-Town shows a high-end layout in cutting-edge fields, whether by promoting investment expansion or introducing new partners. Chietcom, which has been established in Beijing E-Town for six years, plans to invest 300 million yuan to build its headquarters, an industrial and humanoid robot high-precision reducer technology research and development center, and an intelligent manufacturing production line. The aim is to establish a globally leading engineering test platform and comprehensive testing platform, aspiring to become a leading R&D and manufacturing center and innovation hub for high-precision reducers for industrial and humanoid robots in China. The Ant Factory, a leading domestic provider of flexible and agile manufacturing services for industrial components, will invest in building a 40,000-square-meter advanced manufacturing base in Beijing E-Town. By 2025, it is expected to establish local service capabilities, significantly reducing the time for local enterprises to process component designs.

Meanwhile, leveraging its spatial carrying advantages, Beijing E-Town Robot Technology Industry Development Co., Ltd., as a platform company, has signed five projects on-site, including the Ti5 humanoid robot project and the Neurocean's 'Dexterous Hand' project, which will be located in the Beijing Robot Industry Park at Courtyard 3, Jinghai 5th Road, Beijing E-Town.

As the permanent venue for the World Robot Conference, Beijing E-Town has formed the '44637' development system, which is guided by four national strategies, consolidates and strengthens four leading industries, comprehensively deploys six future industries, enhances three integrated empowerments, and builds seven supporting systems. Among these, the output value of the robotics and intelligent manufacturing industries is nearly 100 billion yuan. An official from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area stated, 'With the landing of a new batch of key projects, innovation resources and industry chain support have been further improved, accelerating the gathering of international talents, technology, capital, and other industrial cluster elements. Using the conference as a medium, Beijing E-Town will accelerate the breakthrough development of the robotics and intelligent manufacturing industries, positioning more new-quality productive forces for future industrial layouts.'

Hashtag: #BeijingE-Town

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publicity and Culture Department, Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area