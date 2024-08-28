(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Emirati Women's Day - Discovering the local community

Emirati Women’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women across Dubai. What better way to mark the occasion than by supporting local, women-owned businesses? You can find a number of these amazing spots in the Yango Maps dedicated guide and build the fastest and most convenient route there to explore!

From fashion and beauty to wellness and culinary delights, these businesses reflect the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of Emirati women:

Human & Beings

This first-of-its-kind concept store in City Walk was founded by best friends Hamda Abbas, Zainab Al Shaikh, and Mariam Al Khan. Human & Beings brings together sustainable fashion, accessories, beauty products, and homeware, offering a thoughtfully curated shopping experience. Their bond of friendship transformed into a business where like-minded individuals can explore unique, contemporary designs while enjoying a relaxed atmosphere.

Arcadia by Amna

Amna Al Habtoor, a former marketing executive in the automotive industry, channelled her passion for fragrances into creating Arcadia in 2015. This niche perfumery focuses on sustainable, paraben and cruelty-free scents that evoke nostalgia. Arcadia’s unisex perfumes, candles, and gift sets are crafted with the finest ingredients, making it a global brand rooted in Dubai.

Odeem

Founded by Fatma Al Otaiba, Odeem is a luxury handbag brand that aims to be to the UAE what Chanel is to France. Launched in 2020, Odeem offers handcrafted bags made from exotic leathers. The brand has carved a niche for itself in Dubai’s fashion scene, providing timeless, classic pieces that every fashionista will adore.

Peacefull

One of the most popular Emirati-owned brands in the region, Salama Mohamed’s Peacefull is a skincare brand that caters to the specific needs of Middle Eastern skin, utilizing Korean skincare technology. Inspired by her journey with vitiligo, Salama created a range of products that are inclusive, effective, and suitable for all skin types. Peacefull’s unisex skincare line is loved by many for its clean, effective formulas. Available across Sephora stores.

Salt Burger

Co-founded by Emirati Amal Al Marri and Saudi Deem Al Bassam, SALT started as a food truck and has since become the go-to spot across the region for delicious wagyu beef sliders and more. The menu is concise but irresistible, offering a range of options including vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. The success of SALT has also led to the creation of a sister chain, Parker's, known for its Truffle Burger.

Cocoville

Ayesha Al Hashmi, a banker turned entrepreneur, founded Cocoville, a boutique chocolate shop known for its artisanal chocolates and signature desserts. The shop specializes in handmade truffles and chocolate drinks crafted from luxury French chocolate. Their signature is the Coco Pod, a dramatic dry-ice-filled chocolate pod that’s cracked open by pouring molten chocolate over it.

Grind Coffee and Roastery House

Emirati entrepreneurs Amal Al Marri and Deem Albassam, also the minds behind SALT, brought their creativity to the coffee world with Grind Coffee and Roastery House. This homegrown concept offers more than just coffee; it features innovative blends like cereal lattes and s’mores cups, all made from locally sourced beans that are micro-roasted daily, ensuring a fresh and unique coffee experience.

Vanilla Sukkar Cafe

Emirati mother-daughter duo Dr Kaltham Kenaid and Fatma Saifan created the UAE’s first Emirati sourdough bakery. Vanilla Sukkar Cafe, nestled in Jumeirah, is a cosy spot where you can indulge in cookies, cakes, savoury danishes, focaccia, and more—all free from commercial yeast. With its homely ambience filled with books and plants, it’s a must-visit for pastry lovers.

She Burger

What started in Sheikha Eissa’s home kitchen in Mirdiff has become one of Dubai’s most beloved burger joints. She Burger’s delectable creations, including signature burgers and monstrous fries, have gained a loyal following, even impressing His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Now with locations across Dubai and expanding internationally, She Burger continues to serve up mouthwatering comfort food that keeps patrons coming back for more.

Mitts and Trays

Chef-owner Amna Al Hashemi is a trailblazer as the first female chef in the UAE to launch her own restaurant. Mitts and Trays began as a home bakery and has grown into a thriving dining concept with locations across Dubai. Offering gourmet dishes with a focus on health and nutrition, Chef Amna’s creations are a testament to her culinary vision and passion.

Maitha and Treats

Maitha, an Emirati treat creator, founded Maitha and Treats to offer delicious, gluten-free, and vegan desserts. Inspired by her grandmother’s baking and her own dietary restrictions, Maitha crafts tummy-friendly treats that don’t compromise on taste or texture. To celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, Maitha and Treats is offering a special Limited Emirati Women’s Day Box, filled with her signature homemade, consciously crafted delights—perfect for indulging in a healthier way.

The Hundred Wellness Centre

Owned by Asma Hilal Lootah, an avid sportswoman, The Hundred Wellness Centre is Dubai’s first Pilates studio founded by an Emirati woman. Located in a tranquil villa in Jumeirah, this wellness hub also offers holistic therapies such as chiropractic care, naturopathy, homoeopathy, light therapy and DNA testing. Asma’s passion for health and wellness makes this centre a unique destination for those seeking physical and mental well-being.

Cinema Akil

Butheina Kazim’s Cinema Akil is the UAE’s only independent arthouse cinema, located in the heart of Alserkal Avenue. This unique space was designed in a converted shipping container and offers a curated selection of films from around the world, an alternative to mainstream cinema. From film festivals to special screenings, Cinema Akil brings film enthusiasts together to experience cinema that provokes thought and conversation.

Centre for Musical Arts

Founded by Tala Badri, the first female Emirati music graduate, the Centre for Musical Arts (CMA) is dedicated to providing quality music education in the UAE. With offerings ranging from individual music instruction to group classes, CMA is a pioneering institution that nurtures both adults and children in their musical journeys, making high-quality music instruction accessible and affordable for all.











