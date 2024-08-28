Qatar-Nigeria Ties To Continue Experiencing Upward Swing: Chargé D'affairés

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: In recent years, Nigeria and Qatar have notably enhanced their bilateral relations, with both nations acknowledging the opportunities for mutual advantages in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange. The Chargé d'Affairés of the Nigerian Embassy to the State of Qatar, Rabiu Sulaiman, has expressed confidence that these ties will continue to strengthen over time.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Sulaiman remarked that the relationship between Nigeria and Qatar is progressing positively, fueled by common economic interests, collaboration in the energy sector, and a dedication to cultural exchange.

“Our diplomatic relationship with Nigeria and Qatar has entered its second decade since it was established in 2013. We've experienced rapid growth in relations between our two countries, marked by high-level visitations. Former President Muhammad Buhari visited Qatar in 2016, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani was in Abuja in 2019. Most recently, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Doha in March this year. These visits underscore the importance both countries place on our relationship. Additionally, various senior government officials, ministers, and heads of agencies have frequently traveled between Nigeria and Qatar, further strengthening our bilateral ties,” he said.

The Chargé d'Affairés noted that trade relations between Nigeria and Qatar have been growing steadily.

“Nigeria imports materials for plastic manufacturing from Qatar, whereas we export agricultural produce such as cashew nuts and other assorted food items to Doha. In 2022, a significant business forum was held in Lagos, where 23 Qatari businesses met with their Nigerian counterparts, establishing partnerships that continue to grow. Following this, another forum took place in Abuja.

“The partnerships formed during these events have significantly boosted trade relations. Qatar Airways also launched two new routes to Nigeria, further facilitating business interactions. Just recently, we held another meeting between a Nigerian company and a Qatari company to discuss the distribution of agricultural produce from Nigeria in Doha. We've been experiencing increasing interests in Nigeria and Nigerian products, which is an indication of the good relationship between the two countries,” he added.

Sulaiman noted that seven major agreements were signed, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of Joint Business Council, during the last state visit of the Nigerian president to Qatar.

“One notable agreement was between the Qatar Chamber and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), establishing a business council between the two countries. There were also agreements/MoUs on regulation of the employment of workers, tourism and business events, youth and sports, as well as education. Additionally, we have an agreement focusing on investment promotion ready for signature as well as another on avoidance of double taxation under negotiation. These instruments will complement existing agreements and further enhance our economic relations.” He pointed out that the signing of the MoUs provided a solid foundation for the smooth takeoff of the Qatar-Nigeria Business Council and other areas of mutual interests.

“This platform is now operational, allowing for smooth private-to-private business relations between the two chambers. Both sides can now easily initiate and participate in business activities, thanks to the established groundwork,” he added.

Sulaiman noted that Nigeria offers numerous opportunities, especially considering the diversification agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with key sectors being mining, with 44 major solid minerals identified in commercial quantities, such as gold, baryte, coal, limestone, bitumen, lead, and iron-ore; and agriculture, considering that Nigeria is blessed with very fertile land for both food and cash crops.

“Nigeria is moving towards mechanized farming and improving the entire value chain from farm to table. Additionally, the services sector presents ample opportunities for investment,” the Nigerian dipolmat added.

On the issue of passport renewal and issuance, which has been the major problem facing the Nigerian community in Qatar as the embassy in Qatar is yet to have the facilities to undertake such services, the Chargé d'Affairés said that the challenge will be overcome sooner than expected as plans are at advanced level to ensure that the embassy has capturing machine to start offering the services in the near future.

“We are on top of the situation, and I can assure you that this problem will be over very soon, and our people will soon breathe a sigh of relief. It is something that is very dear to our hearts at the embassy, and we are continuously in talks with Abuja over this. I can say for a fact that the solution is almost here, and everyone will rejoice soon,” he said.

Sulaiman urged all members of the Nigerian community to always be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves in Qatar, as they are not just representing themselves but also the country at large.