D2C Brand Libas Accelerates Growth In Bridal Fashion Category With New Lajpat Nagar Flagship Store

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th August 2024 – Libas, India's leading fast omnichannel brand, launched its flagship bridal store in Lajpat Nagar on the 24th of August, 2024. Spanning an impressive 11,000 sq. ft. and spread across five luxurious floors, this is Libas' largest and most opulent store marking a significant milestone in Libas\' journey.



Adding a touch of glamour to the launch, the event was graced by the presence of rising Vaani Kapoor. Guests were treated to a curated experience, with the store\'s meticulously designed floors displaying a variety of collections. The basement and ground floors feature an extensive array of kurta sets, mix-and-match options, and the exclusive Libas Art line, along with ready-to-stitch offerings. The first floor is dedicated to lounge wear, the Extra Love collection, ready-made suits, and kids\' wear, while the second floor presents an exquisite selection of sarees, gowns, and lehengas. The third floor, reserved for bridal lehengas, is set to become the ultimate destination for brides-to-be. The store\'s unveiling also featured a vibrant gathering of leading influencers from Delhi NCR who participated in a series of interactive activities, creating an engaging and memorable experience for all attendees.



Expressing her excitement for the store's launch, actress Vaani Kapoor said, \"I am truly honored to have been a part of this grand launch. The new Libas flagship store is an exquisite blend of tradition and modernity, offering a stunning range of bridal wear that every bride would dream of. It was wonderful to see such a beautiful and well-curated collection all in one place.\"



“The launch of this flagship store marks a pivotal moment in Libas\' growth, as we strengthen our presence in key markets. By opening in Lajpat Nagar, a renowned destination for ethnic and bridal fashion, we are committed to meeting the needs of today's brides and fashion lovers. This store is a major step towards making Libas a household name in ethnic wear, and we are excited to offer our customers an experience that beautifully merges tradition with modern style,\" said Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas.



Libas' flagship bridal store is not just a shopping destination, it is a culmination of all the things the brand represents in culture, fashion, and luxury, solidifying Libas' position as a leader in the ethnic wear segment. As the brand continues to grow, this flagship store will serve as a beacon of Libas\' commitment to offering an expansive range of ethnic wear tailored to meet the diverse needs of its discerning clientele.



About Libas:



Libas is a young, fashionable, and accessible ethnic fashion brand that embodies the spirit of the modern Indian woman. The brand offers stylish ethnic wear and comfortable fusion silhouettes curated to match the aspiration of modern Indian women. With a focus on both quality, and affordability, Libas caters to women of all ages, providing the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional elegance.

