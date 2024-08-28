UP News: THESE Eight Railway Stations In Lucknow Division Renamed. Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Northern Railways on August 27 issued an order changing the names of eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. The decision was approved by the Competent Authority and affects stations within the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways.

The stations that will now bear new names are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatganj.

The stations and their new names are as follows:

1. Kasimpur Halt has been renamed to Jais City;

2. Jais has been renamed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham;

3. Misrauli has been renamed to Maa Kalikan Dham;

4. Bani has been renamed to Swami Paramhans;

5. Nihalgarh has been renamed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi;

6. Akbarganj has been renamed to Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham;

7. Wazirganj Halt has been renamed to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan; and

8. Fursatganj has been renamed to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

The order further stated, "The Numerical Codes of the Railway Stations appearing in the "Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India" issued by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain unchanged."

The Secretary-General of IRCA in New Delhi will issue necessary corrections related to the name changes and alphabetical codes of the railway stations, as stated in the recent order.

In response to this change in names of railway stations, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav called on the BJP government to not only focus on renaming railway stations but also to improve their conditions. Yadav criticised the administration on social media, emphasizing the need for better safety measures.

Taking to X, Yadav slammed the administration, urging them to prioritise railway safety over name changes.

"There is a request to the BJP government to change not just the names but also the conditions of the railway stations. ...And when you get free time from changing names, then take some time out and think about preventing record-breaking railway accidents," Yadav posted on X on Tuesday.





(With inputs from ANI)