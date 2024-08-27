Brookdale Senior Living: HELP PROTECT SENIORS FROM SCAMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Learn about current senior scams, how to identify them, and how to help protect yourself or a loved one from fraud

Crimes against seniors totaled more than $3.4 billion in losses this past year. More than 100,000 complaints were filed by people over the age of 60 in 2023, an 11% increase from the previous year, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center's most recent Elder Fraud Report.

To help protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to senior scams, you should be aware of the most common types of scams reported by seniors. Many of them use tactics that legitimate businesses or agencies would never use. For example, if you receive an email, call, or text from someone who demands money immediately or urgently, asks for payment in non-conventional ways (wire transfers, cryptocurrency, gift cards), or threatens to contact authorities if you don't act urgently, it is probably a scam.

Chad White, General Counsel for Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities, discusses common senior scams, how to identify them, and how to help protect against fraud to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of senior scams. In this segment, he also expands on the following:

Tech support/call center/phishing scams.Family/ romance scams.Non-payment scams."Get rich quick"/ investment scams.

If you suspect a loved one has been the victim of a scam, contact the U.S. Department of Justice's National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311 ).

MORE ABOUT CHAD WHITE

Chad C. White joined Brookdale in February 2007 and has served as our Executive Vice President since January 2018, our General Counsel since March 2017 and our Secretary since March 2013.

He previously served as our Senior Vice President and General Counsel from March 2017 until January 2018, our Senior Vice President and Co-General Counsel from July 2014 to March 2017, our Vice President and Co-General Counsel from March 2013 to July 2014, and our Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary prior to that. Before joining Brookdale, Mr. White served in legal roles with Dollar General Corporation and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC. Mr. White received his law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law where he was elected to the Order of the Coif, and a B.S. in Mass Communication and Political Science from Middle Tennessee State University.

He currently serves on the board of directors for Argentum.

