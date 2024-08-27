Kuwait Cabinet: Sept. 15 Public Holiday For Prophet's Birthday

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Tuesday, declared Sunday, September 15th a public holiday on the occasion of the Prophet (PBUH) Birthday. The cabinet noted that all offices and institutions would suspend work on this day. Bodies with work of special nature will decide their own holiday accordingly, taking public interest into account. Work will resume on Monday, September 16. (end) ibi

